“Damn That’s Cold”: Lions Torment Russell Wilson With Future’s Songs, Sparking Ultimate Reactions From NFL World

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Russell Wilson at the helm, the Broncos had high hopes of getting one step closer to the playoffs before Saturday. However, the Lions prevailed on their home ground, leaving the Orange Crush with a 7-7 record. As it turns out, the hosts had a creative way to troll the Broncos QB even before the matchup had started. Perhaps this is what contributed to the team’s struggle last night.

Advertisement

Dov Kleiman recently reported on X (formerly Twitter) that only songs by rapper Future were playing in the arena during the team’s warm-up practice. To clarify, Future is the ex-partner of Wilson’s wife. The rapper’s songs played for 25 minutes straight until Wilson walked off the field.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1736188266108379179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Lions’ trolling might have worked, as the Broncos struggled to narrow the point deficit throughout the entire game. They had already raked up 21 points by the end of the field half and tallied 21 more points in the second, for a final score of 42-17. While Russell Wilson managed to score only two touchdowns in the matchup, Lions QB Jared Goff notched up 5 touchdowns and tied his career-high in passing touchdowns.

Fans Bash the Lions for Trolling Russell Wilson

As soon as the report surfaced online, fans were quick to share their two cents on the matter. While some stood behind the trolling, others defended the Broncos QB wholeheartedly.

One of the fans wrote, “Damn that’s cold”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ApeAccountant/status/1736201181020496061?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in, quipping, “Very effective strategy he loses whenever the other team does that.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/2HUNNID6TAY/status/1736316211624050728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan wrote, “W Lions that’s hilarious ”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColtsFanTalk/status/1736189219423277537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan sarcastically bashed the Lions, stating, “Yeah they showed him! How dare him be a good father figure and husband!!!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tylerrlarocca/status/1736196055652614653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in, commenting, “Why? isn’t Future the deadbeat dad?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vinplex1/status/1736189118910980282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan came in support of the QB and wrote, “Russell is a nice man and a good father. As far as him being a QB, the sun has set.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/paulbovi/status/1736212227366273180?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lastly, an optimistic fan wrote, “Denver is gonna win that type of sh*t is what drives the fuel to win”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kingmel_eth/status/1736188656967090279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s not only the Lions who are hell-bent on trolling Wilson. Even the rapper himself dissed the Broncos QB earlier this year. In reference, Future has stirred up quite a bit of drama surrounding Wilson over the years.

In one of his recently released songs, ‘Turn Yo Clic Up,’ Future dissed the NFL star by saying, “I got it out the field, f*uck Russell,” in the lyrics. This spread through the internet like wildfire, sparking all sorts of reactions from fans. However, Wilson has handled it, much like before, with grace, choosing to remain silent.

It’s worth noting that Wilson’s wife, Ciara, sued her ex-partner in 2022 for $15 million for defamation, a year after accusing him of slander. The suit was later dropped after they mutually came to an understanding.