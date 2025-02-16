Shedeur Sanders Prioritizes Gaining Weight After Learning Relevant “Small Details” from Pat Shurmur Before the 2025 NFL Combine

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders (left) pose on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory credit CSM New Orleans USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250206_zma_c04_170 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Currently projected by ESPN’s Mel Kiper to be the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders will be looking to improve his chances at becoming the number one overall pick with a standout performance at this year’s NFL Combine. In an attempt to prepare himself for the physicality of the league, the former Colorado Buffalo has decided to pack on a couple of extra pounds this offseason.

Currently weighing in at 216 pounds, Sanders is roughly 10 pounds lighter than the average NFL quarterback. On a recent episode of the 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, the FBS leader in completion percentage detailed the journey of his weight gain. In noting the importance of the extra padding, he explained that

“Right now it’s more like weight gaining. Staying in the weight room more… My walk around weight or my strictly lifting weight, won’t be the same as my playing weight.”

Sanders is also taking full advantage of his resources in order to improve on the mental aspect of football as well. Referencing his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, in addition to his QB coach, Pat Shurmur, he believes that the combined experience of the two mentors will provide the psychological boost that he is looking for.

“All the resources that my dad has, just giving me prep for everything. Understanding the why’s in the offense we ran… The small details… Coach Pat sat me down, I need to go to Colorado and spend more time with him so I can fully understand the why behind everything and the way that we did it.”

Possessing the most prestigious training camp of any candidate in this year’s draft, Sanders will have no excuses come March 1st.

Evaluating the talent of Sanders

The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner didn’t get to this position simply due to his name. Sanders finished his final season in the Big 12 having completed 74% of his passes en route to 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. His career completion percentage of 71.8% also marks an all-time career FBS/Division 1-A best.

With the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants all in need of a competent signal caller, Sanders is all but guaranteed to have his name come off of the board by the time the fourth team is on the clock. There also remains the possibility that a team could trade up in pursuit of the second-generation athlete, specifically the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the main team that is continuously being mentioned alongside Sanders’ name resides in New York. BetColorado is currently giving the Giants a 40% chance, or +150 odds, at landing the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Raiders are listed as the second most likely franchise at +200 odds, meanwhile the comeback on Tennessee being the team to draft him currently rests at a whopping +800 odds.

Suffice to say, wherever he may go, one NFL franchise is primed to secure a sensational talent in Sanders when the 2025 NFL Draft takes place at Lambeau Field on April 24th.