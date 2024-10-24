Patrick Mahomes Granddad: Mother Randi Shares Encouraging Update Amidst Her Father’s Health Struggles

The Mahomes clan has something to be happy about, forgetting, for the time being, the slightly unkind season Patrick Mahomes is enduring with the Kansas City Chiefs. The health of the quarterback’s grandfather, Randy Martin, has improved considerably. The family would have breathed a collective sigh of relief. And, Mahomes can now give undivided attention to his dipped passer rating among other things on the field.

Last month, Patrick’s mother, Randi, took to social media to share that her father was hospitalised. In the caption to the photo she shared from the hospital, Randi asked everyone to keep her father in their prayers. His health condition seems to have improved massively, going by her latest post.

Yesterday, Randi posted two updates from her life on her Instagram story. The first was a photograph where she and a friend were flaunting their “I Voted” badge in Texas. The second update, made in the same post, was that her father, Martin, was discharged from the hospital for the first time since his medical scare.

“Dad got out today!! He was determined too…” read the post.

News that Martin’s health was deteriorating first broke on September 14 when Randi urged “prayer warriors” to stand with her.

“Prayer warriors, please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well… his name is Randy,” posted Patrick’s mom on X (formerly Twitter).

Randi, as well as Mahomes, will be happy that the uncertain days for Martin are behind.

In Patrick’s absence, Jackson and Randi took care of his granddad

Being an NFL athlete is tough. The dangers of the physically demanding sport are just one aspect of it. The sacrifices that athletes make away from their families are not often spoken about. While his grandfather was struggling with his health in the hospital, Mahomes was away fulfilling his NFL commitments.

Mahomes, however, knew that Randi and his brother Jackson were doing everything in their capacity to comfort Martin. From camping in the hospital with her father to doing her best to collect all the prayers possible for his recovery, Randi was the ever-doting daughter. Jackson, meanwhile, helped his mother by taking her for outings to break the gloom of the hospital ward.

Now that the worst seems behind them, Mahomes and family can look forward to some happy times. Maybe, a big family gathering at Christmas with everyone being hale and hearty.