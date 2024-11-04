Dan Orlovsky Points Out How the Cowboys Blundered Early in the Game Against the Falcons

Aug 31, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dan Orlovsky (8) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Even the most amateur NFL enthusiast knows that 3rd down is often considered a critical moment in a game for both the offense and defense. Most defenses use this crucial down as an opportunity to thwart the offensive advances of their opponents and pile on the pressure. The Cowboys’ secondary last game was far from that, making mistakes that were simply unacceptable.

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky spotted a huge blunder made by the Cowboys early in the game. He posted a video on X, explaining that most teams come out with a strong defensive game plan to prevent the opposition from gaining a new set of downs.

But to Dan’s surprise, the Cowboys had no plan. Even more frustratingly, they had only 10 men on the field to defend. The man-to-man mismatch allowed the Falcons’ QB to easily pass to RB Bijan Robinson, who then gained the 10 yards needed. And that’s exactly how it played out. The numerical advantage helped Bijan, as he was left unguarded while making his advance forward.

If the Cowboys’ defense had been compact, they could have salvaged something despite their counting mistake. For Dan, what intrigued him most about this error was that it occurred on the second 3rd down of the game. Making such mistakes so early, while comfortably leading 3-0, certainly had some impact on the game’s outcome.

“That’s the second 3rd down of the game. Second 3rd down of the game and ten on the field… Sheesh!” said the former Rams QB.

How does this happen?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/JDUKZki5tk — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 3, 2024

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the failed tackles and miscommunication by the defense weren’t the only flaws in their loss. The Cowboys’ offense was shockingly hapless as well.

Dallas Cowboys need to improve ASAP

Before nitpicking about the Cowboys’ offense, it has to be acknowledged that the defense giving away penalties after penalties and their inability to thwart Kirk Cousins & Co. might have played a crucial role in the Cowboys’ poor offensive output. If the defense can’t win the ball for the offense to make plays, it’s natural for the team to suffer.

But Dak Prescott & Co. could’ve always made up for it by being efficient. Unfortunately, the offense mirrored their defense in this department.

While the Falcons converted both of their fourth-down attempts, Dallas went just 1-for-5. Even worse, the NFC East team failed to execute basic trick plays. With a point deficit, they tried to convert a fourth down with the punt team. Yes, to gain a new set of downs. They attempted a fake punt, but the pass was incomplete after the receiver fell before he could catch the ball.

WHAT ARE THE COWBOYS DOING??pic.twitter.com/avQYuoqQiC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2024

Overall, it was a disappointing, poor outing by Jerry Jones’ team, who are seriously running short on time to revive their playoff hopes.

With Dak Prescott ending the night with a hamstring injury, things are even getting murkier for America’s Team. The next two outings will determine the Cowboys’ chances this season.