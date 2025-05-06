“Shows Up to the Met Gala but not to AJ’s Engagement Party?”: NFL Fans Claim Jalen Hurts is ‘Acting All Hollywood’ After 2025 Super Bowl

Still flying high from his 40-22 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts and his wife, Bryonna, showed up and showed out at the Met Gala 2025. While the reigning Super Bowl MVP continues to enjoy the spoils that come with being the victor of America’s greatest sporting spectacle, many are beginning to fear that Hurts has gone Hollywood.

After a Philadelphia Eagles fan account posted a video of the well-dressed couple getting ready to depart for the global fashion event, the comment section was quickly flooded with criticisms over Hurts’ itinerary.

Hurts’ WR1, A.J. Brown, recently celebrated his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Riley. However, Hurts was notably not in attendance for the festivities.

Many commentators faulted the signal caller for favoring celebrity soirees over sentimental gatherings with his teammates.

https://twitter.com/jakob_rollins22/status/1919544627180261535

Others pointed out that Hurts also skipped out on the team’s official White House visit earlier this month, leaving Saquon Barkley to be the star of the show that day. On account of him also having visited Disney World to participate in a celebratory parade, many are claiming that the era of Hollywood Hurts is officially underway.

https://twitter.com/skyynov/status/1919565114845376673

The implication of Hurts traveling to the Met Gala, but not the White House, proved to be a major bone of contention for several fans. Given the ever-controversial nature that surrounds the office of the President of the United States, his decision was bound to upset people one way or another.

https://twitter.com/therealdjgoonie/status/1919572904657789404

However, the majority of Eagles fans seemed to be more upset at him passing up on Brown’s engagement party than anything else.

https://twitter.com/KimSanity45/status/1919556840737649115

Hurts’ absence at Brown’s party likely would have flown under the radar had it not been for the various pictures from the event, which circulated online. Numerous members of Philadelphia’s roster, many from different personnel groups, were photographed at the party.

The diversity of those in attendance naturally left fans wondering as to where Hurts could have possibly been on that day.

https://twitter.com/EliotShorrParks/status/1919007662299033754

Considering that the two have reportedly endured a rather splintered relationship at times, an issue that was publicly confirmed by Brandon Graham following the team’s narrow victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, perhaps Hurts’ presence wasn’t missed. Despite the accusations, however, Hurts has maintained a relatively humble persona during interviews from the very beginning.

After ending the Chiefs’ chances at securing a historic championship three-peat, an interview with a young Hurts in high school began making the rounds on various social media platforms. Given his recent success, the interview now stands as a testament to both his self-belief and humility.

“It’s a blessing. There’s a lot of kids out there that want to be in my shoes and they hope and pray to be in my shoes, but I’m a blessed young man, I’m humble, and I work hard for everything.”

Seeing as he’s now collected both a Super Bowl ring and a wedding ring within the span of a few months, Hurts certainly appears to be blessed indeed.