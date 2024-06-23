Dana White Praises Kim Kardashian’s Resilience Despite Boos at Tom Brady Roast

The Tom Brady Roast on Netflix is remembered not just for its biting jokes, but also for the moment Kim Kardashian faced a wave of boos when she took the podium. At that time, it became the talk of the town, whether in the football world or the entertainment industry. But how intense was it? Well, UFC president Dana White recently suggested that the audience took it so far that Netflix had to edit out a substantial amount of booing.

However, Kim K. bravely weathered the storm of boos from a crowd packed with football fans, which Dana praised her for during his recent appearance on ‘Club Shay Shay.’ Considering the rough reception, he believes Kim had a ‘lot of balls’ to perform as she did.

“I’m hearing in the replays that they (Netflix) edited the boos,” White said. “Kim Kardashian isn’t an actress, she does reality TV. I’ve done reality TV. It’s totally different from being an or acting. Now she got booed and she f**king powered through it. She did her set and whatever, It takes a lot of balls to get up there and do that and she did it.”

He also revealed that Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart had to step in, urging the crowd to ease up on the booing as it was getting quite out of control. Dana speculated that Kardashian faced such a tough crowd because she was out of her element. At Tom Brady‘s roast, she was surrounded by football fans rather than her usual supporters.

However, he did acknowledge the strength it takes to keep smiling, land jokes, and make people laugh in the face of such a challenging audience—a feat Kardashian managed to pull off aptly.

Dana Took Bill Burr’s Insights for His 60-Second Spot on Tom Brady’s Roast

While gearing up for his 60-second segment, Dana White knew he needed to start with a bang. Thus, he turned to his friend, comedian Bill Burr, for some last-minute joke advice and a killer opening line, which would surely shake up the crowd.

“I said to Bill, ‘If I start with a bomb, how could I attack the LA/California crowd that’s there?'” White recalled. “He pauses for like 2 seconds and said, ‘What? My name is Dana? Is this not TRANS enough for you liberal f**ks?’ And I go, ‘Ohh Shi*! I’m opening with that one.'”

When Dana ran Burr’s zingers by some of the other comedians, they warned him to push the brakes, worried about the potential backlash. However, he wasn’t the one to back down.

He told them he wanted to come out and “punch this thing right in the face.” True to form, he stuck to his guns and delivered the set as planned, Burr’s edgy opener and all. And honestly, he just proved that, whether in the octagon or on a comedy stage, Dana White’s strategy remains the same: hit hard and leave an impression.