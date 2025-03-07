Jimmy Horn Jr. vs. Travis Hunter: Colorado WR Says He’s Better Than the Heisman Winner

After spending the better part of the last two years in the shadow of Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. has finally managed to make a name for himself. He wowed scouts with his standout performance at the 2025 NFL Combine. And now he’s wowed the world by claiming he’s better than the player whose shadow he spent much of his time in college.

Hunter, who has already secured his place amongst the top of the draft class, opted out of performing at the Combine. Despite their differences, however, both certainly have the same confidence as they gear up to join the ranks of the National Football League this April.

With the sentiment amongst NFL scouts now being that Horn has proven himself worthy of a late first round draft pick, Colorado’s WR2 took to The Rich Eisen Show to tout both his play making abilities and his self confidence. Despite watching his teammate claim the 2024 Heisman trophy award, Horn informed Eisen that he personally views himself as the best option in what was an incredibly talented wide receiver room.

“Every receiver we had could have been a WR1 wherever they went. We had a great receiving room, but I feel I’m the best receiver.”

Despite Hunter’s 1,258 receiving yards dwarfing Horn’s 2024 total of 441, their yards per reception averages were very similar. Horn sported a YPR average of 11.9 beside Hunter’s 13.1, suggesting that there is at least some plausibility to the Florida native’s claims.

Ultimately, the biggest distinction between the two receivers may not even appear on a stat sheet. Hunter took full advantage of the opportunity that Deion Sanders presented to him in Colorado. Horn, on the other hand, opted out of initially joining up with Coach Prime at Jackson State.

Their paths would inevitably cross again with Horn joining the ranks of the Buffalo roster in 2023, but one has to wonder, how much more productive could Horn have been if he had a full four years of development under the watch of an NFL Hall of Famer? According to him, it doesn’t matter, as self belief comes first and foremost for Horn.

Curious as to whether or not his opinions may have caused some friction between the two, Eisen directly asked Horn if he had ever shared these feelings with Hunter directly.

“I never go out of my way to go up to people and be like “I’m the best receiver,” but that’s just how I feel. I have the confidence and my game can back it up too”

Seemingly sitting on an endless supply of follow up questions, an enamored Eisen then inquired about Horn’s future. Giving the 22-year-old a golden opportunity to make another sales pitch to NFL scouts, the seven-time Sports Emmy award nominee asked Horn to give an idea of what teams could expect from him should they call his name on draft night.

“I’m not sure what round I’m going to be drafted… I’m dwelling on special teams right now. First thing I want the team to know is that I’m willing to play anywhere on special teams… On offense, they are going to get a hungry guy, I’m never satisfied.”

There is no shortage of confidence or work ethic with this prospect. Describing himself as a player who is “hungry for work,” the former South Florida Bull has all the makings of a breakout star. Having enjoyed access to one of the most decorated coaching staffs in the nation, there is little reason as to why Horn’s draft stock can not continue its upward trajectory.