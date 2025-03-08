NFL Draft Analyst Calls Shedeur Sanders a Game Manager: “He’s Kind of Average

American football quarterback Shedeur Sanders leaves the CU Events Center during the second half between the UCF Knights against the Colorado Buffaloes. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has taken a dramatic nosedive, and it remains a bigger mystery than the Bermuda Triangle as to why. As the draft approaches, his ranking continues to fall—once projected as a top-five pick, he has now slipped outside the top 15.

Initially, it seemed like the Giants or Raiders were in play for Sanders, but that no longer appears to be the case. NFL draft experts believe Pete Carroll is eyeing a defensive player, specifically Jalon Walker, while the Giants’ intentions remain unclear. The hesitation likely stems from doubts about whether the Buffaloes QB is truly worth a top pick.

Lance Zierlein gave an honest assessment of the draft prospects, particularly Shedeur. He doesn’t think the Buffs QB is worth the hype and there is nothing spectacular about him as a QB. While he has some good qualities like his accuracy, he’s nothing more than an “average game manager”. It would be foolish to draft so high.

“Shedeur Sanders isn’t just special as a QB. He’s just kind of average. Really accurate and got a lot of intangibles I like. But he’s more of a game manager. You don’t really take those guys with the sixth pick.”

Why is Lance Zierlein so high on Jalon Walker? According to him, Walker is a versatile and dynamic player whom the Bulldogs highly valued throughout his college career. He can line up as both a linebacker and an edge rusher, reminding Zierlein of a young Bobby Wagner.

Wagner was the backbone of the legendary Seahawks defense, playing alongside the Legion of Boom—a unit Pete Carroll built during his time in Seattle. Now in Las Vegas, Carroll is looking to recreate that dominance, and as a defensive-minded coach, it would be difficult for him to pass on a talent like Walker.

Beyond his physical ability, Walker is a culture-changer, much like Wagner—something Zierlein believes Shedeur Sanders is not. He believes there is a consensus among teams that Sanders isn’t a first-round prospect in a typical draft class. However, with so many teams desperate for a quarterback, the analyst projects Sanders landing in Cleveland at No. 29 overall.

But why would Sanders slide so far down the draft board? It’s not just about his on-field performance—his demeanor and off-field presence have raised concerns. Zierlein also believes Deion Sanders himself has played a major role in his son’s dramatic fall from a top-five prospect to the bottom of the first round.

Teams are not so high on Shedeur Sanders despite their need for QBs

Beyond concerns about his average play and arm strength, Shedeur Sanders’ off-field presence has raised red flags for many analysts. Lance Zierlein has heard from multiple sources that the Buffaloes quarterback comes across as “arrogant and cocky.” Additionally, teams are wary of players entering the league with a podcast—a platform that could create unnecessary distractions.

NFL organizations also frown upon players who publicly call out teammates, and Shedeur did just that last season when he blamed his offensive line for his struggles. Teams prefer players who handle internal matters privately rather than airing grievances online.

Another major concern is the belief that Shedeur and Deion Sanders are a package deal. If a team drafts Shedeur, they essentially bring in Coach Prime as well. And Deion isn’t the type to stay silent if he disagrees with how things are run. He’s likely to challenge the front office, coaching staff, and even ownership—something many franchises would rather avoid.

With Shedeur’s already limited elite traits, teams don’t see a strong enough reason to take on the added complications. Simply put, they don’t believe he’s good enough to justify the potential off-field distractions.

“Who wants to deal with a QB that you already know is going to come into the league with a podcast? He laid out his teammates on Twitch last year, his offensive linemen. One team told me that if you draft Shedeur, you’re drafting his dad too. Deion is going to light up the coaching staff, front office, and ownership if he’s not happy with something.”

In this regard, teams prefer Cam Ward who has a calm demeanor and a reserved personality.

It feels like just another round of pre-draft narratives aimed at devaluing a player’s worth—something that always seems to surface this time of year. Teams may cite concerns over Shedeur’s personality and off-field presence, but similar things were said about Deion Sanders before he was drafted. He was bold, brash, and unapologetically confident, yet that didn’t stop him from becoming a Hall of Famer.

Shedeur has the talent to carve out a successful NFL career. He just needs to rise above the noise, overcome the added scrutiny, and prove his doubters wrong.