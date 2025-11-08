Daniel Jones Believes There Was a QB Better Than Colts Legend Peyton Manning and Tom Brady

Daniel Jones didn’t have his best game last week in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing three interceptions and fumbling three times. But apart from that hiccup, he’s been playing about as well as any QB in the NFL through nine weeks. And yet, he hasn’t quite fully embraced his new surroundings.

As the QB of the Indianapolis Colts, Jones follows in a tradition of elite QBs over the last quarter-century. Most recently, it was Andrew Luck, who looked as though he could be one of the greats before his abrupt retirement. And right before Luck, of course, there was Peyton Manning.

Manning is considered among the top five quarterbacks of all time by most NFL historians. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that names him the single best QB ever. Unless you’re in Indy, where Manning is still beloved as anyone for his 13-year stint, which included a Super Bowl victory. But unfortunately, Jones didn’t get the memo.

In his latest media appearance, Daniels showed love instead to Peyton’s brother, Eli, while playing a game with Fanatics.

The game was called “stop when you see a better player than Eli Manning.” Jones repeatedly said, “I’m going with Eli, that’s my guy,” as he passed on the likes of Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Cam Newton, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees. Not a bad group.

When he arrived at Peyton Manning, Jones at least had the courtesy to say, “This is a tough one.” But he still went with Eli in that situation. When he got to the “final boss,” Tom Brady, Jones put his hands up in exasperation. But even then, with the man who is pretty close to unanimously viewed as the GOAT going against Eli, Jones stuck with his “guy.”

And to be fair, if you were going to say anyone was better than Brady, Eli Manning is really the only one with a reasonable argument: he beat him twice in the Super Bowl.

The game was obviously all in good fun, and the Manning brothers will no doubt get a kick out of it when they reunite for their Manningcast next Monday night. But for those who may have forgotten, there is a pretty good reason for Jones’ loyalty to Eli: the pair played together in 2019 during Jones’ rookie season and Manning’s final season.

Manning took the No. 6 overall pick under his wing, ceding the starting job he had held since 2004 early in the season without fuss or drama. Jones certainly appreciated that and clearly still does. Even his successful move to Peyton’s old Colts hasn’t changed his preference for the younger Manning. That’s loyalty right there.