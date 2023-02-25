Daniel Jones Contract News: “$45 Million a Year” Demand is Fake, False Narrative ‘Reportedly’ Planted by Jones’ Former Agency Out of Spite

Daniel Jones has been the center of attention the past few days. Mainly because of the news about him asking the Giants $45 million per year contract extension. That news took the entire NFL community by storm, with many analysts believing it is a real demand, and that the Giants could possibly accept it too. However, new reports have surfaced claiming that the news is fake and meant to tarnish Jones’ image.

Jones signed a 4-year contract worth $25 million with the Giants back in 2019. In his fourth and final season in New York, he managed to get the team to their first playoff since 2016. He managed to do this even when he did not have enough options to target, especially in the receiver corps. A few analysts think this could be the pivotal point in his demands for an extension.

NFL Insider says Daniel Jones NEVER asked for $45 million. Was a lie leaked by Jones' former agency CAA to make Jones look bad. I mentioned days ago this story was bullshit and the New York media knew it. They still ran with it for red meat. Pathetic.#TOGETHERBLUE #NYGIANTS pic.twitter.com/pIujiYZB7x — Chuck Knoxx (@chuckknoxx) February 23, 2023

Who released the fake story about Daniel Jones demanding $45 million a year?

On ‘The Carton Show’, Craig Carton brings up a recent report that is the entire story about Daniel Jones demanding $45 million a year is a ploy. An attempt to destroy his reputation, and make him seem like a delusional person. Though, who would resort to such tactics? According to said reports Jones’ former agency, which goes by the name CAA, is the perpetrator of this act.

Jones recently switched agencies before he started negotiations for a contract extension. This allegedly angered his former agency, who resorted to such devious measures to get back at their former client. Apparently. Jones has not made such a demand to the Giants as of yet. However, there are no clear reports of what the negotiating terms are at this point in time.

Also Read: XFL 2-Minute Rule Explained: What is So Unique About XFL’s Approach to The 2-Minute Period?

Will the Giants consider giving Jones $45 million a year?

If they can manage the salary cap, then there should be no reason why the Giants don’t give him that much money. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says, “You have a player who figures, ‘Hey, if I get 45 [million], you’ve got Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, all these guys are going to well-surpass me,’ he’s barely going to be top-10 in paid by the end of the summer.”

Daniel Jones is also a reliable QB, and clamping him down with a long-term deal could benefit the Giants. Building up their team around a QB that is known to deliver will help them increase their chances of making a run for the Championship game. However, a $45 million per year contract could also potentially hurt their chances of getting some good players for the receiver corps

With the free agency starting in a couple of weeks, how will the Giants handle this situation? Will Jones get a lucrative contract to stay? Or should we prepare to see him wear a different color come March?

Also Read: “Russell Wilson or Sack of Potatoes”: Tariq Woolen Viciously Trolls Broncos QB For His Diminutive Stature