Dallas Cowboys Insider Explains Why Micah Parsons is Worth $45 Million After T.J. Watt’s Steelers’ Deal

Micah Parsons’ quest to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL just gained serious momentum, thanks to the Cowboys’ hesitation and T.J. Watt’s new deal. The Steelers reset the market by giving their star edge rusher a three-year, $123 million extension, averaging $41 million per season. That now becomes the baseline for Parsons, who—given his age, production, and impact—has every reason to demand more.

The Cowboys opened training camp Tuesday in Oxnard, California, and while Parsons has reported, whether he’ll fully participate is another question. With no extension in place, there’s growing speculation he may hold out to apply pressure for a new deal.

That puts Dallas in a difficult position. Parsons isn’t just a Pro Bowl talent—he’s the cornerstone of their defense and a vocal leader. If negotiations drag on and Parsons chooses to sit out, the tension will rise fast. According to one insider, that delay could cost the Cowboys even more, with Parsons’ eventual price tag potentially climbing as high as $45 million per year.

Dallas insider RJ Ochoa joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams, where he echoed her belief that Micah Parsons could command as much as $45 million per year. According to Ochoa, Parsons’ asking price was never going to be tied directly to T.J. Watt’s extension—it was always going to reflect his true value to the franchise and set the bar for non-quarterback contracts. However, Watt’s deal gave Parsons and his camp another powerful bargaining chip.

Now, the Cowboys are in a bind. If Parsons decides to hold out, Dallas will have little choice but to meet his demands. Ochoa pointed out that the team could’ve avoided this situation altogether by extending Parsons last year when he first became eligible. At that point, the market hadn’t yet ballooned to $40 million annually, and a deal closer to Myles Garrett’s number would’ve been possible.

” I mean, why not? There’s a school of thought, certainly, that Micah was always going to come in at whatever the number is going to be, regardless of where TJ Watt came in. But you introduced that variable now. If you and I were charged with representing Micah, then this becomes another tool in our arsenal. So why wait?”

But giving Parsons over $40 million now presents a serious cap challenge. Between Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, the trio could consume more than 50% of the Cowboys’ salary cap—a troubling scenario for a team with championship aspirations.

Regardless of the financial strain, Dallas can’t afford to delay any further. The front office needs to lock Parsons in now. The longer they wait, the higher the price will climb, and the greater the risk of starting the season under a cloud of distraction, especially with a new and inexperienced head coach at the helm.

Making star players wait not only risks on-field performance but also creates tension within the locker room and sends the wrong message to the rest of the roster.

So, what would an ideal deal for Micah Parsons look like now, especially after T.J. Watt’s extension reset the market? To fulfill his goal of becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback, a title that now requires surpassing $41 million per year, the Cowboys should consider offering a 4-year, $170 million extension with around $125 million in guaranteed money.

Such a deal would not only solidify Parsons’ place as the league’s top-paid defensive player but also reflect his unmatched value to the franchise. It would send a strong message that the Cowboys are committed to their stars and serious about contending for a Super Bowl.