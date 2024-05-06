“Do Your Job”: Julian Edelman’s Side-Splitting Jab Burns Bill Belichick at Tom Brady’s Roast

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest Netflix special ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick was the casualty of one of the sickest roasts of the night. The format of the show is such that everyone who roasts gets roasted back. But Belichick might have gotten a lot more in return than what he gave.

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman took on the responsibility of roasting his former HC Bill Belichick with much interest. The charming Edelman revealed that back when he was a player for the Patriots, the HC would always compare the players with Foxboro high school students and how they could make better plays than the Patriots players.

Edelman however now sees Belichick’s current condition as the perfect opportunity for a rebuttal as he brutally reminds his former HC that his only offer currently might be from Foxboro High.

“You remember when you used to yell at us? Look, assholes, the fucking kids down at Foxboro High can make that fucking play. I’ve been waiting for this for so long. Look, asshole, Foxboro High is the only job offer you fucking had.”

“Do your job? More like need a job, coach!” said Edelman ending his roast with a venomous payback. The crowd, including Tom Brady, was left stunned by Edelman’s scathing roast. Bill Belichick however didn’t take it to his heart as he broke his stoic character and laughed hard at the joke.

While Belichick didn’t have a roast with such extensive buildup and punchline, the HC did take a job at Patriots owner Robert Kraft which has left the internet melting!

Bill Belichick Hits Back At Robert Kraft & ‘The Dynasty’

The last time Bill Belichick appeared on a streaming platform, he wasn’t portrayed in a positive light. Yes, we are talking about ‘The Dynasty’, the 10-part Apple TV series tracking down the intricacies behind the New England Patriots’ dominant era. HC Bill Belichick in the Robert Kraft-led documentary was shown as a stubborn cold hearted man with a short temper.

His portrayal of the way he treated Brady with tough love and Belichick’s handling of the Aaron Hernandez situation put him in a bad light. Hence addressing this skewed portrayal, Belichick started his roast with a cheeky dig. He expressed his gratitude to be part of Brady’s roast and urged people not to be confused with the roast of Bill Belichick – ‘The Dynasty’.

“Seriously I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix,” Belichick said. “It’s not to be confused with the roast of Bill Belichick on the 10-part Apple TV series.”

Belichick being shown in negative light was condemned by many of his former players. From Rodney Harrison to Ty Law, many came in support of their former HC and spoke against the documentary. Regardless, this was a well-executed cheeky clapback by Belichick on the documentary considering Robert Kraft was sitting right in front of him!