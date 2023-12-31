Daniel Ricciardo Revealed How Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl LVII Helped Him Come Back For Another F1 Stint

It isn’t uncommon for sports stars to draw inspiration from unexpected events. The NFL which is quite the blend of athleticism, passion, and strategy, can motivate athletes across various arenas. Such is the story of Daniel Ricciardo, whose F1 journey was in splits after being left seatless for the 2023 season. But, the Super Bowl LVII led by Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs, helped him reignite his passion for F1.

A diehard football fan at heart, Daniel Ricciardo who holds allegiance to the Buffalo Bills, found himself in Arizona to witness the Chiefs vs Eagles showdown after departing McLaren. The energy of the Super Bowl left an indelible mark on the Australian racer’s career trajectory ahead.

He went through a ‘pivotal moment’ during the game that helped him return to the sport after he lost hope due to a broken bone in his left hand. He shared his emotions on the ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast, painting quite the picture.

“Super Bowl was another I’d say quite pivotal weekend where being around competition and obviously for the NFL at the highest level with the bright lights so to speak, everything at its highest.”

The eight-time Grand Prix winner missed his moments of support, as he saw fans cheering their favorite players with enthusiasm.

“There was a part of me that was like, man these guys are so lucky today, like they are so lucky to be on the field and to be able to do this. I would say the Super Bowl is where I really – the dial got turned.”

The NFL players performing under immense pressure on the grand stage, with the world watching- stirred him to bounce back on the racetrack. But, he also remained invested in the game while holding a favorite in his heart all the while.

Daniel Ricciardo’s Pick for the 2022-2023 Super Bowl

When it came to picking a side in the Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo had a clear inclination. Despite his loyalty to Bills, Ricciardo voiced his prediction at an event in New York. Referring to himself as ‘not the analysis guy’, he took a position in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles, “I’m a Bills guy so I wish they were there but I’m gonna say the Eagles.”

His reasoning wasn’t just fandom, he had been observant of the Eagles’ defensive skills, which he clarified subsequently.

“I felt the defense was really, at least in my eyes, setting them apart.”

However, the game’s resounding atmosphere and twists left many Eagles supporters disappointed. As Patrick Mahomes went forward delivering an 18-yard lob to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs gained significant momentum.

Notably, the Chiefs’ receiver Kadarius Toney’s record-breaking 65-yard punt return added more excitement to it. Yet, the defining moment was Harrison Butker’s game-winning 27-yard field goal leaving the Chiefs fans in a frenzy. Again, the celebration for KC turned into one for Ricciardo rediscovered his spark amidst the Eagles’ loss.