Spiteful Bart Scott Stands by His ‘Won’t P*ss on Bill Belichick if He Was on Fire’ Take; “I’d Rather Let Him Burn”

Former Jets Linebacker Bart Scott has some beef with Bill Belichick and he’s not afraid to show it. Scott has previously, rather boldly, stated that if the Patriots coach was on fire he wouldnt even p*ss on him to put it out. Now, he went onto Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon My Take,’ and didnt hold back from flaming the vet coach while standing by his earlier statement.

While the iconic rivalry between the Jets and the Patriots could be the reason behind Scott’s disdain, he says its actually more than that. The beef apparently goes back to when Scott worked on The NFL Today at CBS. While covering the playoff game between the Patriots and the Colts, Scott felt he was completely ignored by the HC.

On being asked if he would p*ss on Belichick if the HC apologized and begged him to help put out the fire, Scott said, “I’d rather let him burn” or “stomp it out.” Further justifying his stance and giving the origins of his beef he said,

“Bill was an a*s to me on something that had nothing to do with football, like after my career. Listen, I’m an equal-opportunity as*h*le…If he got smoke, we got smoke. Listen: If I see him and he wants some, he can get some.”

Some fans, however, weren’t completely onboard with Scott’s take and took to the comments to instead flame the linebacker himself. Let’s just say some pretty brutal namecalling was also involved:

Not just this, Scott also echoed the same opinion that many others hold now: the Patriots way ended with Tom Brady exit. He said, “Pretty soon, Bill Belichick is entering the Sith Lord type of realm where I think that fans are going to start to hate him…They’ll realize the Patriot way was more about Tom Brady than him.” However, this is at odds with the statements he made last year.

When Bart Scott Dunked on Tom Brady

This isnt the first time Scott has talked about his beef with Belichick, or even the first time he has said something inflammatory about someone with a history with the Patriots. Back in 2022, Scott talked to ESPN Radio, and pissed off the entire TB-12 fanbase. He said,

“I’d much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning… I believe that’s how everybody feels…Tom Brady was more about Bill Belichick, the entire team, the execution, them having a game plan.”

It is interesting that just a year ago, Scott believed Belichick was behind Brady’s success. This statement also, ironically, came as a 42-year-old Brady was fresh off a Super Bowl victory with his new team, the Buccaneers. Now, Scott believes that Tom Brady was the reason for Belichick’s success.