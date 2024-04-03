Deion Sanders Asks Boulder Residents to Help His New Staff Member Warren Sapp

Deion Sanders injected a new energy in Boulder, by fortifying the football program as well as the growth of the city. But who could have thought Prime would need Boulder’s help too? So it happens, Coach Prime turned to the natives of Boulder to ask for help for his friend and new Buffs mentor Warren Sapp.

Advertisement

Sapp found his way informally into the Colorado Buffaloes as Deion Sanders navigated his debut year. However, Coach Prime being the mastermind that he is, put Sapp’s prowess as a former defensive tackle to use. Inducting him into the Colorado Buffaloes staff, Sanders utilized his skills and proximity with the team.In a video clip from ‘Well Off Media‘, Sanders turned to the Boulderites to keep Sapp busy, while revealing his favorite activities.

Revealing Warren Sapp’s favorite leisure activities, Sanders added, “He loves the golf. Yes, he loves the hunt. Yes, he loves the fish…he loves outdoors.”

Advertisement

Moving on to his expectations from Boulderites, Deion Sanders suggested Buffs Nation to help Sapp make better use of his time, and slide into his personal message.

“Boulder, this is what I need…the big fella needs activity cuz that’s who he is. You got to keep him busy,” said Sanders, further suggesting, “I need you to get at him get in his DMs.”

Prime also suggested biking as another possible option and made it clear that Sapp doesn’t get to go golfing without him tagging along. Whatever the details, Deion Sanders and Warren Sapp’s proximity has gained a lot of attention. While it is characteristic of Coach Prime to take care of his staff and athletes, Sapp’s induction into the team also brings new hope for Prime.

Warren Sapp’s Association with Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders

Warren Sapp shared a special relationship with the Colorado Buffaloes defensive line, long before he got onboard. His trips to Boulder to see Prime and aid his efforts in building the program made him the ‘teddy bear’ for his young athletes. While reports already suggested a formal invitation from CU for the former defensive tackle, his little coaching experience made the role unclear.

Advertisement

Shedding light on the formality, Buffs Brian Howell recently revealed that Warren Sapp has been inducted under the label of ‘senior quality control analyst’. While the nuances of his responsibilities shall unfold in time, Sapp’s status as a Pro Hall of Famer, with 13 seasons in the NFL, 96 1/2 career sacks, and a Super Bowl win can add a lot to the Buffaloes alongside Deion Sanders.

However, a few details were let on by USA Today, explaining that Warren Sapp’s internal classification comes under the formal tag of graduate assistant coach. This includes his involvement in graduate-level coursework which per Sapp controls ‘stance, alignment and assignment’. Though a fancy addition, the role comes under entry-level coaching jobs and has a maximum tenure of three years under the NCAA rules. However, for someone like Deion Sanders, three years is a significant period to overhaul the Colorado Buffaloes. Moreover, it provides the 51-year-old control analyst to hone his coaching skills and give his love for football- a new direction.