Davante Adams Labelled a F**king Sore Loser For Viciously Shoving a Cameraman On The Sidelines

Incredibly frustrated Davante Adams couldn’t control his emotions after a heartbreaking defeat against the Chiefs. On his way to the locker room, he pushed a cameraman to the ground and as expected, NFL Twitter went crazy.

Davante Adams leaving the Packers was one of the biggest stories this offseason. A lot of people were skeptical about how the Packers will perform without their star wide receiver.

As it turns out, the Packers are doing just fine but even with Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders have got off to a terrible start to the season.

After losing three games in a row, the Raiders tasted some success when they defeated the Broncos. It felt like they would gain winning momentum from there on but in the very next match, they faced a frustrating loss against the Chiefs.

Davante Adams Criticized For Behaving Terribly With a Cameraman

The Raiders had actually started off brilliantly against Kansas City by gaining a 10 point lead till halftime. However, a disastrous third quarter courtesy Patrick Mahomes pushed them back and eventually, the Chiefs prevailed.

For the Raiders fans, it was an incredibly frustrating defeat as their team had the game in their grasp for a long time but they allowed the Chiefs to make a come back and eventually, fell short by a solitary point.

Moreover, what Davante did at the end of the game really made him look like a sore loser. An incomplete pass in the final moments and a collision between Davante and Hunter Renfrow ended the contest for the Raiders.

After that, a fuming Davante Adams shoved a camerman while making his way back to the locker room. As expected, NFL fans reprimanded Davante for his over the top reaction.

Raiders Davante Adams shoving people 😳😳pic.twitter.com/hlBUcxDBmp — DARIUS ALFORD (@IAMDARIUSALFORD) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams is such a fucking loser. Typical Raider behavior. Absolute shame. pic.twitter.com/oO0RDg7daM — WooPigHappiness (@WooPigHappiness) October 11, 2022

davante adams is a piece of shit pic.twitter.com/kvuIPWdz7s — Amy Tony Bobulinski (@GnarlyWhitehur1) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams and Haassault Reddick if beating up on innocent people was a sport pic.twitter.com/ilfXlLwMrW — Brandon 🤠 (@brandonbb04) October 11, 2022

For an experienced wide receiver like Adams who has been named to the Pro Bowl on 5 occasions, it is tough to swallow a defeat after building a 17 point lead. However, that can’t be used as an excuse to justify what he did on the sideline.

After 5 games into the competition, the Raiders have lost 4 and are in a spot of bother. On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs have now won 4 out of their 5 clashes.

