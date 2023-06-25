With Just Days to Go for ‘The Match’, Patrick Mahomes Tries Raising $1,000,000 for Charity With His Golfing Skills

‘The Match’ 2023 will take place on June 29 this year and fans just can’t wait. After all, it will be graced by superstars like Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Just as the major event approaches, to probably hone his skills and help the needy along with that, Patrick Mahomes is taking a lunge toward a $1 million charity event named Aloha Golf classic.

Advertisement

As it turns out, Patrick Mahomes has been a part of ‘The Match’ once before as well, however, he was unable to secure a win at that time. In such a scenario, where Curry is also looking towards a first win in the event, the charity event for his own foundation seems like a step in the right direction from Mahomes.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes aims at rising a million for charity before featuring in ‘The Match’

The third annual Aloha Golf classic tournament started this Thursday and will continue till Sunday in Hawaii through which, Mahomes looks to raise a whopping $1 million for 15 and Mahomies Foundation. As per KSHB, The Kansas City QB will take 25 chances to make a hole-in-one in a quest to help the needy through his charity.

Patrick’s foundation works to improve the lives of numerous less fortunate children, focusing on their health, and overall wellness. Mahomes established the foundation in 2019, and has since helped many innocent souls. Moreover, his performance at the event will also give the fans a glimpse of what is to come at ‘The Match’ later this month.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Whatnot/status/1671588027636883459?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

‘The Match’ has been a thrilling event since its inception, offering a unique experience by bringing viewers of other major US sports closer to golfing action. Moreover, the power-packed commentary promised by Charles Barkley, with top class action and banter from Mahomes and Travis Kelce, against NBA stars Stephen Curry and Play Thompson, is set to make the event a grand success.

The Match: Where Golf, star power & charity converge

‘The Match’ is a thrilling event which brings in big-time athletes and celebrities for an annual Golf showdown. The seventh edition in 2022 saw an amazing win of Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith over Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy. Moreover, Patrick Mahomes, who was a part of the sixth edition, played alongside Josh Allen against the duo of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

The Sports Emmy Award nominated high-end event has been a massive success and it would be fair to say that it’s overall viewership is only going to skyrocket this time around, as the eighth edition is set to provide a NBA vs NFL showdown under the lights.