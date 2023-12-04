Simone Biles Celebrates After Husband Jonathan Owens Beats the Chiefs With Taylor Swift in Attendance

The Kansas City Chiefs clashed with the Green Bay Packers on their home turf. This matchup turned out to be even more electric as the WAGs cheered for their respective teams. Packers safety Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, graced the sideline, and interestingly, Travis Kelce’s supposed linkup, Taylor Swift, was also present at the game. So, it’s safe to say that all eyes were on the two icons.

The 12-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, attended her fifth NFL game this season. She flew to Wisconsin for this matchup, where the current weather was icy cold. Donning a beautiful Cherry Red coat, Kelce’s beau was spotted in the VIP box, cheering for the defending champs.

It wasn’t only the pop star who shined in the arena, as the four-time gold medalist, Simone Biles, was also in attendance. She has been quite the luck charm for her hubby, as with her presence in the last game against the Lions, Owens scored his first career touchdown. Just before this week’s matchup, the star gymnast was spotted wishing Owens luck.

Biles shared a brief video of their recent interaction on the field on her Insta story. She can be seen calling for her hubby from the sidelines, and the lovely couple soon exchanges a kiss before the game.

Simone Biles Breaks the Taylor Swift Curse

TayTay has been seen in a Chiefs game a total of five times this season. Swifties were quick to believe that the pop singer was the team’s lucky charm, as the Chiefs didn’t lose a game with her in the arena. That streak has finally ended this week while facing a team under .500.

The Packers QB, Jordan Love, excelled in the matchup, accumulating 267 yards and three touchdowns. The defending champs were unable to take the lead throughout the entire matchup. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Mahomes executed a beautiful 2-yard touchdown pass to Noah Grey, and the team still had 2 more points to level the score.

Anders Carlson secured the win for good after two field goals of 40 and 48 yards in the final quarter. The Chiefs were very close to staging a comeback as Mahomes threw a Hail Mary. Travis Kelce was well in the area, but the Packers’ defense prevailed, forcing an incomplete.

The Green and Gold are now 6-6, tied with the Vikings in the NFC North. Their chances of making the playoffs have spiked to 66% from 45% after the breathtaking win on Sunday. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are 8-4 and will face the Bills next week.

After this matchup, the star gymnast posted another story in her Insta story, celebrating the win. With three of her friends, she raised a toast with a glass of champagne. She inked a note in the post, writing, “To a packers win babyyyyy.”