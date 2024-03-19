Drake Maye Stats: A Look at Probable No.2 Draft Pick’s College Numbers

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (QB04) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye, the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, is gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft. Ever since he took over as the starting QB in 2022, he has been outstanding, while winning some prestigious awards like ACC Player of the Year and Freshman All-American honors in 2022.

Advertisement

Drake has already caught the attention of NFL teams, with many eyeing him for a first-round pick. Here is a look at his college stats to see how he braces for the upcoming draft.

Before his football days, Drake Maye was a standout in basketball at Myers Park High School in North Carolina. However, he transitioned to football in his senior year and quickly made a name for himself. Seeing his talent, he was offered scholarships from top colleges like Clemson, Georgia, and Michigan.

Advertisement

Drake Maye had a tough decision choosing between Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide and his parents’ alma mater, North Carolina. Opting for the latter, he spent the 2021 season as backup to Sam Howell, playing in four games and throwing for 89 yards and one touchdown.

But when Howell decided to enter the 2022 NFL draft, Maye seized the starting spot and had a stellar season. He led UNC in 14 games, completing 342 of 517 passes for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just one interception. Maye even matched Howell’s record for single-season touchdowns.

In 2023, Drake Maye continued to shine, throwing for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His outstanding performance made him a hot topic in the football community. Eager for new challenges, he then declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Advertisement

Is Drake Maye the Potential Game-Changer for the Commanders?

In the 2024 NFL draft, the top quarterback prospects are LSU’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. The Chicago Bears, with the first overall pick and a desperate need for a standout quarterback, might choose Williams first. This puts Maye in the spotlight for other teams to snag.

According to many mock drafts, the Washington Commanders could select Drake Maye as the second overall. NBC analyst Connor Rogers also mentioned this possibility recently on the NFL Stock Exchange. He stated,

“He’s an excellent prospect. If I’m the Commanders and it goes Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, there’s not even a conversation for me. I got Drake Maye No. 2. We’ve been waiting for this. I’m a really big fan. There’s not much he can’t do is my takeaway when watching him…I wouldn’t answer the phone to move the pick.”

The Washington Commanders have been searching for a reliable starting quarterback since Kirk Cousins left. They have struggled enough in the league lately, making just two playoff appearances in the last decade.

With quarterbacks like veteran Marcus Mariota and Jake Fromm on the roster, adding a young talent like Drake Maye could strengthen the team. As the Commanders aim for a strong start next season, selecting Maye at No. 2 could be the game-changer they need.