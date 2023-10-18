Days After Buying $79,000,000 Home Jeff Bezos Goes Out For Luxury Lunch With Neighbor Tom Brady In Miami

Tom Brady bought the land in the exclusive Miami Development for $17,000,000 when he was still married to his ex-wife Gisselle Bundchen. Now a new bachelor, he is embracing his new bachelor life by building himself a dream bachelor pad on the land for $11,500,000. Looks like he has a new not-so-bachelor as a neighbor living next to him now.

Bezos purchased the estate right next to the $68 million mansion, which he purchased this summer for his girlfriend. Jeff Bezos splashed $79,000,000 on a luxurious waterfront estate in Miami, in Tom Brady’s neighborhood. The two power celebrities were then seen going out for lunch in the Four Seasons hotel in Miami, as reported by The Sun.

Tom Brady Goes to Lunch With Billionaire Friend

Bezos is among the richest people in the world. So it’s not surprising that he decides to shake his big pockets and drop a moolah for his new home. According to the Sun-Times, Bezos purchased a new waterfront estate in Indian Creek Village for $79,000,000. The new charming European 7-room mansion has a pool, a wine cellar, and a theatre.

It seems Tom Brady is getting along with his neighbors. The 7-time Super Bowl winner was spotted going into the luxurious 4-Seasons Hotel in Miami to enjoy the company of Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Lauren Sanchez was already Tom’s neighbour having bought a house by his fiancée for $68,000,000 earlier this year.

Jeff Bezos Acquires Two Properties on ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’

Before he splashed $79,000,000 on the 7-bedroom estate in the exclusive area, he purchased a slightly cheaper $68,000,000 house for his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, according to the New York Post. The 3- 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is also located on the Indian Creek Island.

Indian Creek Island also known as the Billionaire’s Bunker is a 297 acre-Island in Miami Beach, Florida. The Home to Ultra Rich has only 84 residents and 41 homes. It is home to the likes of Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Norman Braman -former Eagles CEO, Carl Icahn -Billionaire investor, Ivanka Trump, Edward Lampart -Hedge Fund Billionaire and Julio Iglesias. Bezos has now paid $147,000,000 for a total of 4.6 acres in the last couple of years.