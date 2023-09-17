Days After Earning Colorado $18,000,000 Via Nebraska Game, Deion Sanders Boasts About Blenders Eyewear Making $1,200,000 in One Day After His Genius Marketing Move

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the sideline against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders simply can’t do anything wrong at the moment. A couple of days back, he had announced through WellOffMedia, that through the Nebraska Game, Colorado generated $18,000,000 in revenue. And now, Sanders has stated that eyewear brand Blenders, which recently launched new sunglasses in collaboration with him, has earned $1,200,000 in one day.

A few days back, Coach Prime was criticized by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell over his hats and sunglasses. However, Deion being Deion, turned the criticism into a genius marketing move, ultimately helping the sunglass brand earn over $1 million in a single day.

Deion Sanders’ Brilliant Move Helps Blenders Record $1.2 million Sales Within a Day

Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders pulled off a sensational marketing move to help Blenders, days after being criticized by Jay Norvell for his sunglasses. The Colorado State coach aimed a dig at Sanders during his weekly radio show, as per ESPN, for not taking off his hat and sunglasses even while talking to adults. Sanders, who recently partnered with the sunglass brand Blenders, used this opportunity to bring in sales of $1.2 million on the 15th of September alone.

The timing of Norvell’s criticism of Sanders could not have come at a more perfect time for the latter, since Coach Prime was planning to officially launch a new line of sunglasses this week. Sanders pounced on this moment and distributed his custom sunglasses to the entire Buffaloes team. According to Joe Pompliano, this went viral on social media instantly and Coach Prime continued treading on this path.

Prime Time also handed his sunglasses to popular personalities including Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, and The Rock on live television, which helped bring further attention to the sunglasses. All of this helped the brand record a huge sale this week. Blenders’ founder and CEO, Chase Fisher also acknowledged the skyrocketing sales his company has seen this week in the aftermath of Sanders’ criticism.

“We have officially broke the internet today,” Fisher said exclusively to USA TODAY Sports. “The timing of that couldn’t have been any better. That comment directed at sunglasses and then us releasing the (Sanders) collection today was peanut butter meets jelly. The timing was insane.”

Through this move, Deion Sanders has shown that apart from being a mastermind tactician on the football field, he also boasts a brilliant business mind.

Deion Sanders Estimates Boulder Raking in $18 Million in Revenue Through Nebraska Game

Deion Sanders is arguably the man of the moment in all of football. The 56-year-old has completely changed the fate of the Buffaloes since signing the record-breaking contract last year. Not only has he had a major impact on the Buffaloes’ fortunes on the gridiron, but he is also helping the city of Boulder draw in millions of dollars in revenue.

On his personal vlog on YouTube, Deion Sanders estimated that Boulder made a whopping $18 million in revenue through their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. “The number Coach cited was an estimate that was put out by the Visit Boulder Convention and Visitor’s Bureau that anticipated the economic impact of Saturday’s sold-out Nebraska game to be between $18-$20 million,” Colorado spokesperson said, via On3.

The Buffaloes are currently 2-0 in the season, and things look extremely bright for Colorado University and the city of Boulder this year.