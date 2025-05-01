“Somebody Was Jealous of Shannon Sharpe’s Upcoming $100M Contract”: Dr. Umar Alleges Conspiracy in Lawsuit Against NFL Hall of Famer

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite having direct access to information and knowledge unlike any other time in human history, the majority of online consumers still tend to gravitate towards the she-said, he-said types of narratives. While some fear that there may be an air of legitimacy to the heinous crimes that are alleged to have been committed by Shannon Sharpe in his most recent lawsuit, the viral, social media sensation known as Dr. Umar is more fearful of a potential conspiracy.

Given that the lawsuit was filed within 48 hours of it being rumored that the NFL Hall of Famer was close to securing a $100-million deal for the rights to his media empire, one that features his renowned Club Shay Shay podcast, the social commentator is now suggesting that the alleged victim is likely sporting an ulterior motive.

After Sharpe’s accuser was identified as an OnlyFans model, Umar only became more emboldened in his assertions. Having cited the various powers that be who might have felt threatened by Sharpe’s potential wealth, the political activist claimed that,

“Somebody was jealous of Shannon Sharpe’s upcoming $100 million contract, and they intervened at the level of Tony Buzbee, or they intervened at the level of Gabriela Zuniga. It’s one or the other, because no 19-year-old OnlyFans model is turning down $10 million. Somebody wanted Shannon Sharpe embarrassed, somebody wanted Shannon Sharpe humiliated.”

Given Sharpe’s various relationships across the sports media industry, various members of the press, such as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, have also felt the need to share their opinions on the scandal.

In describing the entire situation as being “sad” for everyone involved, Smith explained that he’s simply hoping for the best given his ongoing relationship with the former Denver Bronco.

“Shannon Sharpe is somebody that I work with a couple of days a week, Shannon Sharpe is somebody that I brought to ESPN… He’s been with me every Monday and Tuesday, we’ve been number one for 13 years… I can’t thank him enough for it… Even though I’ve got love for Shannon Sharpe, and I’m sincerely hopeful and prayerful that he’s completely innocent of the allegations that have been levied against him, I can’t sit here and speak to his innocence or guilt.”

Other celebrity commentators, such as the renowned American comedian, Andrew Schultz, were taken aback by the public’s willingness to immediately vilify Sharpe prior to any official ruling being handed down. Given the controversial nature of the accuser’s profession, Schultz was surprised to see so many people hesitate in siding with Sharpe.

“Usually when there’s an accusation from an OnlyFans girl, it’s like, ‘Ah. This is some fake sh*t. She just wants some money.’ But, with Shannon, the immediate response from big media figures was ‘Aye, what the hell are you doing? You’re f**ked up.’ …That’s hating.”

Despite the truth being nowhere close to being revealed, seemingly everyone has an opinion on the s*xual assault scandal.

On April 21, 2025, Gabriella Zuniga, model and content creator on OnlyFans, filed a $50 million civil lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe in Clark County, Nevada, accusing Sharpe of r*pe, s*xual assault, battery, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Initially identified as “Jane Doe,” the court filings claim that Zuniga and Sharpe began their relationship in 2023, when Zuniga was 19, wherein Sharpe committed non-consensual s*xual acts, secretly recorded explicit videos without her permission, and subjected her to ongoing emotional abuse and threats during their relationship.

Sharpe has firmly denied all allegations, with his attorneys characterizing the lawsuit as a “shakedown attempt.”

The controversy intensified when Michele Bundy Evans, Sharpe’s former girlfriend, resurfaced with additional accusations. Evans alleged that during their ten-year relationship, Sharpe repeatedly engaged in s*xual misconduct and made threats against her. Although Evans previously sought a protective order, her request was denied. Legal proceedings related to her claims are still ongoing.