Days After Making Headlines for Meeting Jason Kelce and His Wife, Taylor Swift Finds Herself Being “Protected” by Her Fans Due to AI Mayhem

Taylor Swift couldn’t have known what was coming days after she enjoyed an epic night out with the Kelce clan. AI-generated nudes of the pop star started appearing all over the internet soon after Sunday’s game. Deepfakes of Swift show her in various sexualized positions at a Chiefs game, leading to a massive uproar from her fanbase.

The non-consensual artificially generated content sparked fury and disgust amongst not just ‘Swifties’ but also activists. Amidst the turmoil, fans united to shield Swift, flooding social media with genuine pictures and reporting the offensive content while coupling it with strong messages. They’ve bombarded X with authentic images of the popstar, to suppress the deepfakes.

Swifties took to X, with one writing, ” ‘She’s a white billionaire’ is never an excuse to spread ai images of sexualizing women PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT“.

Another ‘Protect her cry’ emerged, writing, “Protect her, don’t misuse tech. Taylor Swift AI is as disgusting as hell Please PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT”

Another fan resonated writing, “Protect Taylor Swift the way she protects her fans”.

Another posted shots of her with her timeline, commenting, “We desperately need a timeline to cleanse, PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT“

Another fan lamented, reflecting the widespread outrage, labeling it as ‘harassment’. The comment read, “Those Taylor AI pics are straight up sexual harassment and it’s disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions. they see women as objects made for their sick fantasies and I’m so sick of it. it makes me want to throw up“

Just before the content emerged, TayTay remained in the headlines for her closeness with the Kelce family. She joined Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce ahead of the Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium.

The trio was seen chatting and sharing smiles as they settled in the suite to witness the Kansas City Chiefs make their place in the AFC Championship game. The lights never set on Swift as she made her presence felt everywhere despite her newfound love for Chiefs’ games.

Sources told DailyMail that the pop icon is contemplating suing the entities responsible for spreading the AI-generated images, potentially triggering a much-needed recourse from the scourge of deep fake p*rn, that has affected many women, celebrities, and non-celebrities alike.

Taylor Swift Has Been Everywhere From NFL Games to Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift has become a global sensation, gracing stages from movie halls to NFL games. She added the Chiefs fanbase to the ‘Swifties’ with her stirring romance with Travis Kelce.

Swift made numerous appearances at Arrowhead, garnering much attention for her vocal support for the Kansas City Chiefs besides Travis. However, the relentless pop star also kept her dominance becoming TIME’s Person of the Year 2023. Her multidimensional presence in a talked about Gucci gown extended to the Golden Globe Awards for the sixth time. Incidentally, her Eras Tour film nomination also had a historic victory adding to her list of accolades.

She is expected to support the Chiefs in Baltimore at the AFC Championships after their win against the Buffalo Bills. However, per reports after completing her US leg of the tour she has four shows in Tokyo between Feb. 7 and 10. This has sparked much intrigue in the fans who expect to see Swift if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl for the second year straight. A 13-hour journey between Tokyo and the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada stands between Swift and her presence much like the Ravens do for the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII appearance.