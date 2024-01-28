Patrick Mahomes Sr. Joking About Sitting With Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Becomes Peak Drama for NFL Twitter

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Taylor Swift reacts after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (not pictured) scores a touchdown in the 2024 AFC divisional round game between against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have remained the most consistent WAGS faces appearing to cheer the Chiefs each week. Now, as the stakes go higher with the AFC Championship game approaching, Patrick Mahomes Sr is planning to grace the stands. Attempting to visualize himself alongside Taylor and Brittany on the sidelines, the father of the Chiefs quarterback sparked a Twitter storm with his comments.

Patrick Mahomes Sr engaged in an interview with WFAN Sports Radio’s Evan & Tiki show ahead of the Red Tribe’s M&T Bank Stadium appearance on Sunday, Jan. 28. He expressed his reluctance about sharing the suite with Taylor Swift and daughter-in-law Brittany, stating, “I hope not.”

Further on, Pat Mahomes Sr. classified Travis Kelce and son Patrick, claiming that the tight end’s supporter might want a separate space to cheer him.

“No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants,” he explained.

Sr. had last shared the suite with Taylor and the entire Kelce clan, when things got a little exciting, what with Jason surprising everyone with his shirtless shenanigans. The comments were surprising for many who have considered TayTay and Brittany as the ultimate WAGS twins throughout. One had a lengthy answer to Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s comment, summing it up with ”Yikes!”.

Another supporter had praises for Taylor Swift who has caught the attention, thanks to her charisma. “The hate for Taylor is weird [laughter emoji] I get it, NFL shows her a lot but that’s not her fault“.

Others believed that Patrick Mahomes’ father couldn’t be blamed since all he wanted was to cheer his son in peace. A fan called him ‘true OG’ in a “Spoken like a true OG that’s there to cheer his son” comment.

Another voice joked about it saying, “Pops done had enough!!!” with laughter emojis.

One appreciated him for being a true football fan, “He just wants to watch the game, not be apart of the charade.”

Taylor Swift has attended close to 11 games to cheer her tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Not once has her fandom been disappointed, with red-black-white color-coded attires and victory dances with Brittany on the sidelines. While the internet remained divided on his comments about sharing the suite, Patrick Mahomes Sr. recounted his first meeting with Swift, with nothing but praises for her.

Patrick Mahomes Sr Calls Taylor “Gracious”

Patrick Mahomes Sr, a pitcher for 11 years in MLB, quickly observed her ‘down-to-earth’ demeanor, a trait that also made Ed Kelce appreciate Swift.

“Somebody that famous, you never know how that’s gonna go. She was gracious the first time they met in Brittany’s suite,” he explained, adding, “She took pictures with Pat’s wife and daughter.”

Mahomes Sr might be left to enjoy alone as Swift’s attendance at the AFC Championship is still unconfirmed. Moreover, the Super Bowl could have a suite without Taylor Swift, if the Kansas City Chiefs scored a win. This goes as TayTay might miss the showdown at Allegiant, following her Tokyo commitments till Feb. 10. Despite her absence, Patrick Mahomes Sr and Brittany could lift the spirits for Mahomes against Lamar Jackson, much like Kylie and Jason for Travis Kelce.