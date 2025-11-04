“Death, Taxes & a George Pickens Unsportsmanlike Penalty”: Controversial Call on Cowboys WR Enrages Fans

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their fifth game of the season on “Monday Night Football,” falling 27–17 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. But it wasn’t just the loss that had fans heated. A late unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on wide receiver George Pickens once again put the spotlight on the NFL’s controversial taunting rules and on Pickens himself.

Trailing 27–17 with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott found Pickens for a clutch first-down catch near midfield. But the momentum didn’t last long. After the catch, Pickens briefly held the ball out toward Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke, and an official standing just a few feet away immediately threw a flag for taunting.

The 15-yard penalty wiped away the progress from Pickens’ key reception, stalling what could’ve been a late comeback drive for Dallas.

NFL fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration, both at the penalty itself and at Pickens’ apparent inability to stay out of trouble with the league office.

“This is ridiculous. My 8-year-old taunted me at dinner worse than that,” one fan joked.

“Taunting the 2–5 Cardinals while down by 10? Yeah, you deserve that flag, buddy,” another wrote.

“Should that be a penalty? Probably not. Did Pickens know exactly what he was doing and should know better? Yes.”

“NO FUN LEAGUE.”

“Soft? Probably. But ffs man, you’re a 4-point favorite at home vs a 2–5 Cardinals team. And you’re down two possessions in the 4th. Not to mention you’re a player who knows better. Get flagged, idiot lol.”

When it comes to George Pickens, there are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Death, taxes, and a George Pickens unsportsmanlike penalty 😂 — Bodog (@BodogCA) November 4, 2025

The NFL made enforcement of taunting penalties a point of emphasis before the 2025 season, and Pickens has become a repeat offender.

A first taunting violation carries an $11,593 fine; a second rises to $17,389. Pickens was fined $11,593 earlier this season for taunting during the Cowboys’ Week 7 win over Washington. His Week 9 infraction will likely bring another fine — his fourth of the season.

In Week 2, after the Cowboys’ overtime win over the New York Giants, the NFL issued two separate fines to Pickens for “removal of the helmet” and a “violent gesture,” each costing $14,491.

Pickens finished Monday’s loss with six catches for 79 yards, while CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with seven receptions for 85 yards.

The defeat dropped Dallas to 3–5–1 on the year, adding to an already frustrating season marked by inconsistency, injuries, and mental mistakes. After their Week 10 bye, the Cowboys will return to action with another Monday night matchup, this time against the Las Vegas Raiders.