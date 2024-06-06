Deebo Samuel Contract: Amidst WR’s Extension Talks, Shady McCoy Explains How the 49ers Star Must’ve Reacted to Trade Murmurs

The San Francisco 49ers look like they might be shaking things up this off-season. After losing out on the Lombardi Trophy by a small margin, they are determined to build a new strong team. And it seems as though Deebo Samuel is facing the brunt of this progress. There have been a lot of speculations when it comes to Deebo’s status at 49ers and rumors of the front office trading him have been cropping up. And with these rumors flying around, LeSean McCoy speculated on Deebo’s predicament as well as his emotional state.

How should Deebo Samuel feel about the trade rumors? The fellas pull up to the locker room to discuss it. pic.twitter.com/hPN6kK8960 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) June 5, 2024

McCoy spoke about how the trade rumors are surely going to anger Deebo at first glance. He has been a great contributor to the 49ers’ success this year. He has gotten 60 receives throughout the regular season, along with a total of 1,271 yards. With these contributions to the 49ers’ season, he shouldn’t be up for trade talks. However, McCoy spoke about the often-forgotten benefits of trade: the money.

He speculated that while Deebo might be upset, the upside is the higher salary he could draw from a new team. McCoy even said, “If you did get traded you know the best thing about it? You get more money.”

McCoy also explained the kind of maturity Deebo will need to approach this with. At the end of the day, the league is a business wherein tough decisions like trades are made. It isn’t personal and Deebo needs to realise that. He took his ownexample and said, “When you sit back and look at it it’s a business bro. It’s bigger than me and you. I mean let’s think about it for a second right they traded me for Kiko Alonso, right? Payton Manning, they released Pay Manning right, Peyton Manning got released. Yo A-Rod, they traded A-Rod. “

With his example, Shady McCoy accentuated his point. Even the greats, especially QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning have been at the receiving end of being traded. Rodgers was traded by his drafting team, the Packers to the Jets. The Sheriff, Peyton Manning was released by the Colts and then had to sign with the Broncos. With the brutality of the NFL business, Deebo getting traded would not be unprecedented. And it doesn’t look like the WR is treating it as such.

Deebo Samuel on trade rumors

While the analysts at SPEAK speculated, Deebo himself had made his feelings clear about the trade rumors. During the offseason period right before the draft, Deebo addressed the press about the speculations. Per Bleacher Report, he mentioned that he had had a conversation about the 49ers opening up trades. The WR had a surprisingly accepting attitude about it. He spoke to his agent and discussed the different back-and-forth that was going about in the 49ers front office. Ultimately, the WR has moved past it and is ready to work his way forward for the 49ers.

With the rumor mill acting up, there are some chances that the 49ers will trade Deebo. However, until an announcement is made, the WR will continue to practice in the hopes of catching passes from Purdy this year as well . Now it remains to be seen if the 49ers front office retains him as a part of their offense and works with him to get to the promised land once more.

But with the way extensions are being drawn up for class A receivers, it might not be looking too bright if Samuel doesn’t wanna take a pay cut to keep the ride going.