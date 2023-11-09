Deion Sanders Admits Money Is ‘Clouding’ College Football Similar to the NFL

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders has brought a new ray of hope to his team after he signed with them earlier this year. Moreover, he has left a significant mark with his previous team, Jackson State, leading them to two back-to-back SWAC championship games and two Celebration Bowl berths. However, Sanders despises the idea of moving to the NFL, and the reason behind it has been the overpaid players.

Time and time again, Deion Sanders has expressed how he is content with the college football scene and aims to create an unbeatable program. After joining CU, the team won their first game against the formidable TCU, which brought the football fans together to praise Sanders’ coaching style. The Buffaloes are currently having an overall winning record of 4-5 this season, which is far better than their sole win from last year. Coach Prime recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, where he denied the thought of working for an NFL franchise.

During the interview, Sanders revealed that he is not built for the big league and doesn’t necessarily think that he will have much success coaching NFL players. He further added that it is much easier to coach players who aren’t making more money than they deserve.

“I don’t think I’m built for the NFL,” Sanders said. “I appreciate the game so much, and I respect the game so much for what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years that when I see a guy getting paid millions of dollars, and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations in the game, I’m going to have a true problem.“

Sanders admitted that the league has played a big role in shaping his life, but in recent years, pro players have been running only after money. He stated they often disrespect the game as they are not focusing on excelling and exceeding expectations for the team.

He disclosed that college football is also facing a similar situation where money is clouding the love and passion for the sport. Later in the show, Dan Patrick also asked Coach Prime if he were to accept a package deal with his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. Sanders refrained from providing a definite answer and said that he’s presently concentrating on winning games and hadn’t contemplated the future in great detail.

Deion Sanders’ Sons are Thriving in College Football with NIL Deals

The Colorado godfather has three sons and two daughters. Out of them, his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, play for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shilo is the elder brother and plays the cornerback position for CU.

Shedeur, on the other hand, is the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback. Both players are making a good amount of money from their NIL deals. According to an article by On3, Shedeur’s NIL deals are worth $4.6 million, establishing him as the most valuable player in college football for the current season. His brother, Shilo, also has an annual NIL value of $881k. Notably, the two-way star, Travis Hunter, ranks fourth with a valuation of $2.3 million.

One of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, Sheduer Sanders has done something that is quite new to the college football scene. He has built his own apparel brand under the name SS2LEGENDARY. His merchandise features a “$2” logo, which he filed for a trademark earlier this year.

The Buffs QB is himself seen wearing a hat with the brand logo during warmup before the games. He has done everything to promote his apparel brand, for which he was once criticized too.

During the halftime of the game against Stanford, Shedeur posted a link to his merchandise on Instagram. The media heavily criticized this decision, as the team lost despite having a 29-point lead in the first half. There might be a possibility that he himself didn’t post, but the fans didn’t shy away from taking a turn against him.