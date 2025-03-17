“Geno Smith is Not a Franchise Quarterback”: Mike Mayock on the Raiders’ Free Agency Move

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Now set to play for his fifth team in 11 seasons, journeyman quarterback Geno Smith, finds himself heading to the city of Las Vegas. As the Raiders attempt to rebuild their faltering franchise, they will reunite Smith with his former head coach, Pete Carroll— recreating a duo that was responsible for Seattle’s only playoff appearance in the past four years.

Given the fact that the club’s last playoff win was over two decades ago, Smith’s signing is indicative of Vegas’ desire to win. However, some believe that the move will only provide the Raiders with some temporary relief.

On the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, the team’s former general manager, Mike Mayock, sat down to share his feelings about Las Vegas’ latest addition. And he thinks that the duo of Smith and Carroll serves more as a band aid than a permanent solution.

“Pete Carroll gets his quarterback that he’s used to and he’ll feel like they can immediately compete, especially with their free agent dollars available, but I don’t think it takes Vegas out of the quarterback market… Geno is a bridge. Geno is not a franchise quarterback. You can win football games with Geno… But, at age 35, you still have to be looking for you franchise quarterback,” Mayock explained.

Highlighting the fact that Smith has won no less than eight games throughout each of the past three regular seasons, Mayock maintained that “they give the Raiders a chance to win quickly.” Nevertheless, the veteran status of the former 39th overall draft pick still detracts from his overall value.

Carroll and Smith will be able to provide an air of maturity to what will otherwise be a relatively young roster. Expected to be active throughout free agency and on draft night, this Raiders team will certainly begin to take shape throughout the coming months. Eisen, however, was more enthusiastic about this trade.

Asserting that “Geno is noting but stable,” the seven-time Sports Emmy Award nominee absolutely gushed over the Raiders’ most recent trade.

“I love this move for Las Vegas because it doesn’t mean anything but flexibility and stability… The bottom line is, in terms of flexibility, they can go wherever they want with that draft choice now. They are not locked in to having to get that quarterback.”

Now in a position to make the absolute most of their draft capital, while also enjoying the seventh most cap space in the league, Eisen suggests that a veteran presence at quarterback will allow Las Vegas to stack its chips elsewhere.

With names such as Ashton Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan expected to be available by the time the Raiders come on the clock with the sixth overall pick, it’s safe to say that the front office is loving the newfound opportunity. Nevertheless, fans of the franchise will remain skeptical until given a reason not to be.