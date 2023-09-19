“I’m Happy For the Brother”: Deion Sanders Makes an Unexpected Statement on Rival Coach Jay Norvell After Incredible Overtime Victory

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have once again made their mark on the football world with their third straight victory of the season. However, this one was by far the most competitive game that they were subjected to this season, mostly because of the heated exchanges between the two rival coaches, Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell.

However, despite all this, in his postgame press conference, Coach Prime said something which not many were expecting him to say. Sanders didn’t have personal shots to fire at Jay this time around, nor did he boast about the hard-earned win. Instead, Coach Prime just wished Norvell the very best and moved on.

Deion Sanders Takes the High Road After Defeating Jay Norvell’s Team

The tension was quite visible between the coaches leading up to the Colorado Buffs vs Colorado State game. However, Sanders unexpectedly took the high road in his post-game comments regarding Jay Norvell’s controversial remarks. While Deion acknowledged the opportunity for retaliation after defeating the Rams 43-35, he refrained from saying anything too spicy.

Deion stated, “I could be petty, like they were petty. But I ain’t got time for these things, man, I’m on to bigger things.” Coach Prime certainly surprised the pool of reporters who were anticipating a rather aggressive response. Instead, Deion expressed genuine happiness for Norvell and his team’s performance saying, “I’m happy for the brother. I really am, and I’m happy that they felt that they played a good game.”

The show of sportsmanship depicts that Deion Sanders is currently focusing on the bigger picture. He promised to take the Colorado Buffaloes to another level even before the season started and he is clearly delivering on it. After all, taking a 1-11 unit to a 3-0 start is no easy feat to achieve.

Coach Prime Had the Last Laugh After Jay Norvell’s Personal Dig

In the days leading up to the heated matchup between Deion Sanders’ Colorado team and Jay Norvell’s Colorado State, Norvell took a jab at Coach Prime’s signature sunglasses and hat style during his radio show. His comments added even more spice to the already intense rivalry between the Buffs and the Rams. Norvell had said,

“I don’t care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN]—I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

Sanders, in response, playfully trolled Norvell in the best way possible. He distributed his newly launched sunglasses to ESPN’s team for ‘First Take’ and addressed the comments by the Colorado State Rams HC during an appearance on College Gameday. Coach Prime said,

“We are so right right now. You got to find something wrong. If you search and go through this, you can’t talk about the kids. You can’t talk about the coaches. You can’t talk about the way we play. You have to come at me personally. You have to find something wrong.”

As per Joe Pompliano, Deion also distributed his sunglasses to the entire team, which further boosted the sales of the newly launched shades. Norvell tried getting into Coach Prime’s head before the game. However, it was Coach Prime who had the last laugh, even without getting personal with Jay Norvell.