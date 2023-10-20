After Nailing His MLB, NFL Player & Coaching Roles, Deion Sanders is All Set to Impart Spiritual Wisdom Through His Latest Book

Deion Sanders is a name that does not need an introduction. The HoFer was an NFL and MBL star who has transitioned into his role as the Colorado Buffaloes HC. He is famously known as a father, a sports luminary, a coach, and an excellent orator to name a few. However, his eagerness has driven him to add another role to his list.

Sanders has often reiterated that the all-round development of young talents associated with him matters to him. He is relentlessly involved in improving the gameplay of his boys at the Buffs. In an attempt to walk his talk, he is now set to release his book on spirituality named “Elevate & Dominate”.

Deion Sanders Sets Foot Forward as An Author

Deion Sanders is a man of words. Believing that it is time to put them on paper has led the Colorado Buffaloes coach to announce the release of his new book titled “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field”.

The book will be published by Gallery Books, responsible for selling many New York bestsellers. Moreover, Prime Time’s book will be available in the market from Mar. 12, 2024 onward and shall be released under the 13A label. Introducing his collection, Sanders seemed particularly eager to share his stories as well as the wisdom he has gained through varied experiences over the years.

In a statement on the release of the book, he added,

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in all aspects of life.

Coach Prime also explained more about his message in the book per Sports Illustrated, saying,

“From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God — champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to be consistent and believe every darn step of the way.”

Interestingly, this is not Sanders’ first stint as an author. The former Florida State defensive back published his first book even before the end of his NFL career. Known as “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life”, is a memoir released by him in 1999.

Decoding the Prime Effect on Marketing

Coach Prime has established himself as a pioneer of marketing, changing it bit by bit. He has redefined the marketing approach taken by sports stars, turning the focus to athlete branding and entrepreneurship.

Sanders has promoted himself as a personal brand, ranging from his stories to his widely used quotes on social media. He has a line of words trademarked only meant to embrace his style and teachings. Additionally, this alteration has led names like Serena Williams and LeBron James to follow in his footsteps and utilize their brand for good.

As noted by Logan Long, his multifaceted ventures have extended into diversified fields, most of which serve as an income stream for him. Ranging from clothing to real estate, Sanders has the ability to sell anything just by branding it in his own unique way. Additionally, his creative and consistent use of social media is the cherry on the cake. Time and again, he has used it to establish a connection with his audience.

In fact, he has taken the same route with the Colorado Buffaloes and helped his star players bag lucrative NIL deals at a young age. He has altered the face of Buffaloes by bringing them into mainstream media. Sanders has left an indelible mark on football, marketing as well as coaching, exhibiting strength and tenacity. However, as Prime Effect sets foot forward again as an author, his effect on the readers is a case waiting to be unfolded.