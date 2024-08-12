Deion Sanders Asks Fans Not to Let Others “Abuse You” Amid Journalist Row

Deion Sanders never forgets to stay motivated and grounded. Despite the outpouring of criticism over his row with reporters, he took to social media to share another life lesson about self-respect and staying calm in the face of constant abuse.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Coach Prime shared a piece of inspirational advice for handling haters and critics. First, he emphasized that everyone should self-reflect to discover their hidden strengths.

Then he stressed the importance of staying calm while standing firm in the face of abuse and mistreatment. He also encouraged people to protect others from unfair treatment, ultimately advocating for harmony and serenity, urging everyone not to give up control in any situation; no matter how dire.

We must understand who we are and the gifts that we possess. Stop allowing people to misuse & consequently abuse u. Don’t lash out & lose control but stand up for u & those that are consistently targeted with wisdom & a spirit of reconciliation. Peace is the goal. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 12, 2024

Notably, the Buffaloes head coach has faced intense criticism after getting into a tiff with CBS and its reporter during Friday’s press conference. The CBS columnist proceeded to ask him a question, only to be shunned after a scathing reply.

While Sanders pointed out that he doesn’t have any problem with the reporter and he respects that he’s doing his job, in his eyes, what his employers did was foul. The reporter tried to persuade Sanders, stating that he has no ties to CBS’s national network and that he worked with a local affiliate from Denver. But Coach Prime didn’t budge from his stance.

“CBS, I’m not doing nothing with CBS,” he said. “Next question. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s above that. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. I’ve got love for you. I appreciate and respect you. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

Deion offered no specific details about his issue with the media giant. As a result, speculation arose that it might be related to CBS ranking him as the second-worst coach in the Big 12 Conference or to their creation of a meme based on a video from the Colorado football program. He continued:

“You are who you are. CBS is CBS. Ain’t got nothing to do with you. I respect you. That’s why I told you that. I’m looking you in the eye as a man. I respect you. I got love for you. But what they did was foul.”

That said, despite a disappointing 4-8 season, the hype around Buffs football and Prime as a coach hasn’t died down. However, the Hall of Famer faces increasing pressure to prove his coaching prowess at the highest level. Expectations are high for a playoff berth or at least a winning season.

To achieve positive results, Deion must shift the focus squarely on football and winning. Unfortunately, numerous distractions on campus make this task even more challenging.

Distractions keep mounting in Sanders’ Colorado

Deion’s association with Colorado has been fruitful if we focus solely on the off-field impact, particularly on the business side of football. While the University and football program have benefited from an infusion of revenue in what is predominantly a Black college, the ultimate goal remains winning football games, which, sadly, hasn’t happened yet.

Moreover, the anticipated on-field success at Colorado has been hindered by distractions, with one notable example being the upcoming second season of the “Coach Prime” documentary.

While the series would again throw the spotlight on Coach Prime, his sons Shedeur and Shilo, and Travis Hunter, it might alienate the other players on the roster.

Critics have time and time argued that Sanders’ primary focus is self-promotion of his brand rather than team development. And starring in a documentary is not a way to beat those allegations.

So, for now, the pressure is mounting for the coach and his team to deliver results. It’s time to prove that they are not playing only for clicks.