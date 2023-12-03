Rob Gronkowski, Tyreek Hill Headline Jason & Travis Kelce’s ‘NFL Special’ Hockey Lineups

The Kelce brothers are always having interesting discussions on their podcast ‘New Heights.’ In the latest episode of the show, the two brothers decided to construct a hockey lineup, using only NFL players. As expected, the interaction led to some interesting takes and an extremely detailed discussion.

On being prompted by a fan to make a hockey lineup, the brothers took the task very seriously and each made their lineups very strategically. Jason Kelce made an important declaration right at the start of the discussion: ‘For the sake of the question, everyone can skate,’ highlighting his commitment to the question. With careful consideration, Jason constructed his lineup as such: JJ Watt on center, Tyreek Hill on the left wing, Mike Vick on the right wing, Dick Butkus and Ray Lewis on defense, and Tony Siragusa as the goalie.

Jason and Travis were all praises for Tyreek Hill’s speed as Jason highlighted the need for a fast player on right wing. And who is faster than the Cheetah? Jason highlighted Hill’s speed saying, “He’s gonna fly up and down the wing.” Talking of Jason’s lineup including Hill, Travis said, “You guys are a fast, powerful team right now.“

The younger Kelce had a much more simplified lineup and strategy with Gronk at goalie, the Watt brothers, and the Kelce brothers themselves. Both brothers chose JJ Watt for a reason: his experience with hockey. Watt’s first love was actually hockey before he transitioned to football. Rob Gronkowski, a known multi-talented athlete, has thrown his hat in many rings during his career, including hockey.

Rob Gronkowski’s Hockey Connection

Travis Kelce made a calculated decision for his lineup putting Gronk on goalie. The former tight end, who even had a short stint in the WWE, does not shy away from adventure and trying his hands at different things. As Travis Kelce pointed out, Gronk once played goalie with the Tampa Bay Lightning for his family YouTube channel.

Not only that, Rob also played hockey as a kid growing up in Buffalo. He did so up until ninth grade and was a huge Sabres fan. However, he did not play goalie, rather Gronk informed the media that he was a left winger when he played, as opposed to a defenseman because, “I need the action.” And he was just as aggressive in the rink as he was on the gridiron.