“Let’s Normalize Supporting Each Other”: Maxx Crosby Makes Heartfelt Appeal After Tragic Death of LSU Star Kyren Lacey

Kyren Lacey 2 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

In what can only be described as a tragedy for both football fans and the Louisiana community as a whole, star wide receiver for the LSU Tigers, Kyren Lacy, was found deceased following a chase with members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Lacy was expected to appear in front of a grand jury the following Monday as he awaited the results stemming from a fatal car accident that he was involved in back in December of 2024.

With Lacey’s death currently being reported as an apparent suicide, various athletes and alumni have begun to voice their concerns over the growing mental health issues that are plaguing the nation. As past and present competitors continue to share their words of encouragement and call for the creation of a more supportive community, one of the NFL’s premiere pass rushers, Maxx Crosby, made his own attempt at a cry for change.

Imploring members of the public to “normalize supporting each other first,” the juggernaut’s heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter, certainly struck a chord in these trying times.

Let’s Normalize Supporting Eachother First Instead Of Judging. Let’s Formulate Our Own Opinions About Others Instead Of Going Off Of Passed Down Judgements. Put On For The Ones That Hold It Down For You. Keep Your Circle Small. You’re Not For Everybody & Everybody’s Not For You… — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) April 13, 2025

The world of football, in particular, is no stranger to such tragedies. With concussions and results of sporadic behavior following head trauma being the implied risks of the game, more and more athletes find themselves sharing similar messages.

A wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles was another notable player who felt the need to share his thoughts in light of the tragedy. AJ Brown shared a series of posts to his own social media accounts, pleading with the athletic community to do a better job at checking in on one another.

Athletes of any profession …Talk to someone please.

RIP Kyren Lacey

💔 — AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) April 13, 2025

At 24 years of age, Lacey was an NFL prospect who had seen his chances of becoming a pro be hindered by his questionable decision-making. Now serving as a tragic example of what can happen to those who are left unchecked, his story will hopefully have the power to heal an otherwise fractured community.

The starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, also did his part in spreading awareness following the news of Lacey’s demise. Having openly discussed his own personal battles with mental health issues, the Mississippi State product has become an advocate for those in need of help in recent years.

Having lost his own brother to suicide, the story hit close to home for Prescott. In an attempt to show that there is always a better way to handle things, the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner reminded the masses that “It doesn’t have to end this way.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with a message on IG after the news of Kyren Lacy’s passing https://t.co/Ual8nkXbhS pic.twitter.com/CaDnTV5Ja5 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) April 13, 2025

The football community and the Lacey family will continue to mourn their loss as members of the public are being asked to respect the privacy of the family at this time.

For those currently struggling with a potential crisis or mental health issues, you can either call or text the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990.