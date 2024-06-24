Trevor Lawrence Gets Ripped Apart by Fans For What He Said About His $275 Million Contract

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leads his team onto the field before a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence is currently the highest-paid player in the NFL after the Jacksonville Jaguars offered him a staggering $275 million deal. Despite this lucrative contract, Lawrence recently claimed that he took less money to ensure the team could maintain a strong roster. And fans were not having it.

In his address after the news, Trevor Lawrence talked about taking a cut despite the large sum. He highlighted the importance of being surrounded by a good team, rather than sacrificing it for money.

“Wasn’t worth sacrificing having a good team just so I can make some money,” said Trevor Lawrence.

However, fans were quick to call out the young quarterback for his statement, suggesting it was disingenuous of him given the massive deal that the Jacksonville Jaguars already offered him. The reactions on social media were mostly of disbelief, as many pointed out the irony of his claim.

Some fans compared Lawrence’s statement to taking almost all the cookies and claiming to leave some for others. Others highlighted the contradiction of being the highest-paid quarterback while claiming to have taken less money.

Overall, fan reactions reflected a mix of skepticism and humor, as they found it hard to reconcile Trevor Lawrence’s words with reality. One fan did point out that once all the bigwigs sign their contract, Lawrence’s deal will pale in comparison, degraded to “peanuts.”

However, Lawrence’s deal has sparked a massive debate in the NFL sphere about the general overpayment of QBs in the league. So it is a little ironic that he would present it as a modest contract, so the team could pay better weapons.

For now, what matters is that the young talent is keen on taking bigger strides in the upcoming season. As he addressed the media after the big news, Trevor shared his goals for 2024.

Trevor Lawrence’s Super Bowl Goals

Trevor Lawrence’s $275 million extension has sparked debates about his unproven status as a franchise player. However, he is clear about his ambitions for the team. In his address, Lawrence communicated that he wanted to bring a championship for his team.

“I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville, that’s my goal and I know we can accomplish that,” Lawrence declared.

Expressing gratitude for the stability the extension provides his family, Lawrence remains optimistic about the Jaguars’ future. Despite facing challenges, he sees massive improvements in coaching and team support, which according to him can help him achieve the big goal.

It has been two years for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they won a division title. As a part of the AFC South, the Jaguars have two division titles- one in 2017 and the other in 2022. They faced their last AFC Championship in 2017, a third in their history, which they lost each time.

Therefore, Trevor Lawrence’s words hold significance for the team that patiently awaits its days of glory. Arguably, the team is leaving no stone unturned as they aren’t afraid to empty their pockets to keep talents like Lawrence in the house.

Looking ahead, Lawrence, with his high-paying job should be able to justify his contract through on-field success. While doubts persist about the value of his contract, Lawrence’s commitment to Jacksonville and his ambitions appear to be intriguing at this point.