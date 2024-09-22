Heisman Trophy Winner Backs Texas’ Arch Manning After 2 Interceptions vs. ULM in the First Half: “Give Young Men Time”

What a difference a week makes! Last week, Arch Manning was on top of the world following his cameo against UTSA, which included a 67-yard rushing score. As a result, many were already urging that Arch be a starter for the season. Fortunately for fans, the 19-year-old quarterback got his chance this week against the Warhawks. But his two interceptions in the first half left a sour taste.

After his first career start, where Arch threw two interceptions, a shift in mood is already evident on the internet. So, to help calm the waters, former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III preached patience and time to allow the young quarterback to develop.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Griffin pointed out that Arch coming back from those two mistakes in the first half and leading the team to a victory proves that he’s worth the hype. And at the same time, it also showed that there is a lot of room for improvement.

The former QB believes that it’s only part of the younger Manning’s journey, which will help him improve and avoid needless mistakes from his game before he goes to the big leagues. Young bucks like Arch need time to reach their full potential.

You are seeing why Arch Manning is a sensational prospect, but still has so much room to grow and develop. And guess what….THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT. That’s what going to College is about. We have to give these young men the time to develop into greatness. 🤙🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 22, 2024

Fans overwhelmingly agreed with RG3, acknowledging that his take was spot on. Some of them also emphasized that this is precisely why a top quarterback recruit should choose a school with an established starter, allowing them to learn and develop while sitting for a couple of years.

Similarly, many echoed the sentiment that college is about growth and development and that Manning should prioritize his long-term progress. See for yourself:

I think QB is the one position where a top recruit should commit to a school with an established QB on campus. Sitting for a year or two and learning can be such a good thing. — John Moore (The Recliner Nerd) (@reclinernerd) September 22, 2024

100% @RGIII and that’s why the vast majority of the hype and “qb controversy” talk came from outside the Texas fan base. There’s a LOT to be excited about with Texas but Ewers gives our best chance to win *this year.* Arch is the future, but Ewers is the guy for 2024. — David Isaacson (@davideisaacson) September 22, 2024

@G33kyMick actually Mickey I follow RGIII & holy cow to my point !! This is indeed what college ball is about! College in general actually. I do have a bias toward watching development-I’m a prof! — Angie Hull (@Ahully1) September 22, 2024

This! agree. Let’s stop dangling the NFL carrot and let’s focus on growth & development. — Preston Jarneski (@parlay_pj) September 22, 2024

It’s quite clear that fans are in for the journey. Arch hasn’t disappointed much either, showing his true mettle after getting into adverse situations as he took the Longhorns to another victory for the season.

Manning showed his caliber throughout the matchup

Arch had a mixed first outing as a college starter. But the way he bounced back showed why he was so highly touted coming out of high school. His first pick came in the first quarter with the Longhorns on UTSA’s 45-yard line.

Texas needed to convert a 2nd & 4, the defense blitzed, and the pocket collapsed. Facing pressure, Manning tossed the ball toward the right sideline but did so in heavy coverage. He was easily intercepted and lost possession. However, on the next possession, Arch showed his arm talent and ability to make a play.

Needing to convert 3rd & short, he readied himself inside a clean pocket and threw a 56-yard dart down the field to Isiah Bond. The receiver easily beat the coverage, hauling the pass in. But he couldn’t take it to the house and was tripped at the 15-yard line. Texas ran the ball on the next two plays, resulting in 1st score of the matchup.

ARCH MANNING RESPONDS AFTER HIS INT A 56-yard DIME right to the hands of Isaiah Bond pic.twitter.com/mZ1aDgpLzT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2024

Throughout the game, Arch showed his composure in the pocket while remaining aware of when to move out and make a play. He ended the outing with 15-29 passes completed for 258 yards along with 2 TDs and 2 picks.

There were glimpses of his talent, yet there was a lot of room for improvement, which he will gain. It is especially considering that the Manning family says he plans to stay in Texas for four years.

Steve Sarkisian’s team takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs this week before two tough fixtures against Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs in the following weeks.