Travis Kelce Once Revealed His Jersey Number 87 Is a Big Tribute to Brother Jason Kelce

Do you know that Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87 holds a deeper meaning? It carries a heartfelt tribute to his elder brother and Eagles center, Jason Kelce, who has been his rock since childhood. With Jason announcing his retirement, it serves as a fitting moment to express homage to his legacy, a sentiment Travis has been embodying for years.

During their interview with NFL Films, Travis Kelce dove into how he adopted the No. 87. The younger Kelce apparently never said this to his brother. He revealed that their NFL journey began in 1987, the year Jason was born, explaining why he wears jersey number 87. He said,

”You’re the only reason why I wear 87 anyway. I never told you that man. You started the legacy,” followed by, “If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL… it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987.”

Jason Kelce was visibly impressed at the confession and wholeheartedly said, “It’s very cool Trav.” However, he noted, “Unfortunately, I can’t wear 89,” the year Travis was born. Jason currently rocks No. 62, which was given to him after he was drafted by the Eagles, and he has previously stated that he was ‘honored’ to wear it. Perhaps this is why Jason cannot have the No. 89 jersey. It’s also worth noting that Eagles TE Jack Stoll currently dons the No. 89 jersey.

Travis Kelce Once Branded Jason as His ‘Lifeline’

Jason Kelce became the bedrock for Travis, as it was only for him that the younger Kelce set foot in the NFL. The Chiefs TE once confessed to being in debt to his brother for saving his career in 2010. At that time, the Kelce duo were at the University of Cincinnati when Travis got himself into a bind after getting suspended for a positive marijuana test, even revoking his scholarship.

However, the Big Guy refused to leave Travis high and dry. A senior at the Bearcats, Jason decided to share his dorm room with his younger brother. The now-former NFL star even took Jason’s case to Cincinnati football members and Butch Jones.

The ordeal paid off, as younger Kelce was subsequently inducted into Cincinnati as a tight end. He went on to have a stellar season in 2012 and then got drafted by the Chiefs the next year. Travis Kelce thus started his journey, adorning the ’87’ jersey to thank him where words fell short.

“I’m forever in debt to him,” Travis said. “He put his honor on the line to give me another chance to play football. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do,” as per NBC Sports.

Travis Kelce has made quite the name for himself throughout his 11 years with the Chiefs. He is right behind his brother in greatness, with just two lesser All-Pro honors to his name. He is ahead in the Super Bowl count with one extra win and 2 extra Pro Bowl selections.

However, this legacy started with Jason, who not only became the Philadelphia Eagles center but also Travis’ cornerstone. Now, as he heads out of the NFL, the Kelce legacy is left underway with Travis. What follows are memories of the duo Jason and Travis, who had become the favorite familiar foes in the NFL.