“I Know You Bad With Numbers”: Rob Gronkowski Trolls Former Patriot After Showing Off His Hooping Skills

Just because he retired from the NFL doesn’t mean he stopped balling. The former star tight end of the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, is looking as spry as ever in his latest Instagram post, and he’s still talking trash as well.

The future first-ballot Hall of Fame pass catcher took to social media to showcase the fact that he can still dunk a basketball even at the ripe old age of 36, which proved to be enough to catch the attention of his former teammate, Rob Ninkovich. According to the also-retired defensive end, it looked as if Gronk’s personal basketball goal at his house was set at a lower height than usual.

He left a simple comment stating “9.5 feet…,” which was apparently enough to cause Gronk to feel the need to defend himself while also reminding Ninkovich of what happened the last time that the two of them shared the court together.

“I know your bad with numbers but it was 10 feet, the same height it was when i whooped you in Horse,” Gronk replied cheekily.

Lmao, Gronk got elite BB and roasting skills too pic.twitter.com/B2SkzNdLfF — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) August 17, 2025

Ninkovich and Gronkowski won a pair of Super Bowls together throughout their shared time in New England, but it’s rather clear that both of them are hanging onto that competitive spirit. Thankfully, they’ve got plenty of time to organize a rematch, assuming that Ninkovich is allowed to measure the height of the rim first, that is.

Rob Gronkowski Continues to Showcase his All-Around Skillsets

Gronkowski has been routinely touted as being one of the most athletic tight ends in the history of the NFL, however, his talents extend well beyond the sidelines. In fact, he even managed to garner some praise for the NHL itself while attending this year’s Fanatics Fest.

He was given a total of 10 pucks. Two hit the top target while five of his shots found the bottom target, and each and every single one of his shots proved to be as powerful as the last one.

Gronk’s performance actually proved to be one of the best out of any athlete at the event. Considering that everyone from the NBA’s finest to WWE superstars was participating in the event, it’s safe to say that’s yet another feather in the athletic cap of the former Patriot.

Although nothing is likely to top his accomplishments on the football field, he has four All-Pro titles to match his four Super Bowl rings, and his 9,286 receiving yards are the sixth most by any tight end in NFL history.

Likewise, his 92 receiving touchdowns are the third most in league history, and Gronkowski is one of only three tight ends to ever produce 90+ receiving touchdowns in a career. Suffice to say, he’s one of the most decorated and well-rounded athletes in recent history, making him more than deserving of the recognition.