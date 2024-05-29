“Shilo Assaults The Guy”: Coach JB Breaks Down Lawsuit Involving Deion Sanders’ Son at Texas High School

Shilo Sanders has found himself in the center of a legal storm. The Colorado safety’s recent bankruptcy filing, allegedly aimed at shedding a staggering $11.89 million civil lawsuit judgment, has ignited a firestorm of criticism and speculation. And if one’s unaware of the legal complexities that Shilo finds himself in, Coach Jacob Brown is here to break it down for them.

In a recent episode of his podcast “The Coach JB Show,” the infamous Brown pulled no punches, painting a picture of privilege and entitlement. According to Coach JB, the incident that sparked the legal maelstrom began innocuously enough – Shilo was “shooting dice” on campus when he was caught by security personnel.

Undeterred, the young Sanders allegedly repeated the transgression in a different location, only to find himself apprehended once more. It was then, Coach JB alleges, that the situation took a volatile turn.

“Shilo assaults the guy,” he stated, describing how the security guard purportedly slipped in the ensuing scuffle, sustaining severe injuries to his neck and back. A costly consequence, both physically and financially, that Coach JB believes stems from a sense of unchecked privilege.

“To me, it seems a lot of privilege, dawg,” he declared. “We’ve seen this a lot of times. I don’t know if this kid was of any other last name. First of all, there’s a getaway with shooting dice in school and not getting expelled. Number two, if he’s any other’s son, is this kid not sued? Are the parents not sued? Paying back money they probably didn’t have.”

In Coach JB’s eyes, Shilo’s alleged actions reek of a deep-seated entitlement, a belief that his status as the son of an NFL legend grants him immunity from consequences. The mere notion that a student could lay hands on a grown man without facing swift and severe repercussions is, to him, a damning indictment of the “privileged bubble” in which Shilo resides.

Moreover, as messy details continue to trickle out, the court of public opinion remains divided. Yet, one thing is clear: Coach JB’s scathing assessment has added fuel to an already raging fire.

Shilo Sanders’ Lawyer Claims He Was Acting in Self-Defense

Back in 2015, Shilo Sanders found himself in a world of trouble over an alleged assault on John Darjean, a security guard at his Dallas school. It all went down after young Shilo got caught with an in-school suspension for that ultimate high school sin – breaking the no-phone policy. Like any teenager, he rang up his mom Pilar and that also looped in Deion Sanders himself via an assistant coach hanging in Darjean’s office.

When Prime Time caught wind his son was on the blower with his ex-wife, he told Darjean to take that phone pronto. But of course, asking a teen to relinquish their lifeline never goes smoothly. As Darjean tried to grab the device, Shilo allegedly elbowed him square in the chest, sending him crumpling to the floor.

Fast forward to February of this year, and Shilo’s lawyer was singing a rather sympathetic tune in court filings, “Shilo is the honest but unfortunate debtor looking to get his fresh start in life, free from the oppressive burden of his debts, including the default judgment to the Plaintiff.”

A witness statement, per USA TODAY, outlined the heated exchange for Shilo’s attorney: Darjean repeatedly asked for the phone, prompting Shilo to shove him away. Darjean then allegedly choked Shilo, who was overheard yelling “I can’t breathe!” amid the chaos before other adults intervened.

Shilo maintains he acted in self-defense, but the drama didn’t end there. Darjean is now accusing the young football heir of stashing his NIL riches through his company Big 21 LLC to avoid paying up the damages.