The SB 58 will be taking place today and given the fact that it is taking place in Vegas, it doesn’t come as a surprise as the amount of bets on this has increased considerably since the SB 57. 68 million adults in the country alone will be betting on the big game which is a 35 % increase from last year.

In the SB 2023 in Arizona, 50 million Americans wagered on the Super Bowl, totaling $16b with most money coming in from Nevada. The betting market in the USA continues to grow exponentially and is expected to achieve a revenue of US$9.65bn by 2024. Wagering on the SB continues to rise as more states continue to legalize sports gambling as per Forbes.

Considering, that most bets last year came from Nevada, and the fact that this edition is taking place in the betting heaven, it is not surprising that bets have increased this year. Even though gambling is addictive, sports fans believe that it adds more excitement to the game. As per the odds, the Chiefs go into the game as underdogs for the first time in SB. Most betting books place the 49ers as favorites at a 1.5 or 2-point.

The increase in betting sites has made it easy and interesting for fans to bet on more than traditional aspects of the game like TDs, yards, downs, etc. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that people are putting on things like the color of Gatorade, the presence of Swift in the game, etc.

Craziest and Wildest Super Bowl Bets 2024

Americans have opened their wallets and are betting more heavily than last year. Betting sites are seeing some outrageous and unique bets. One of the most massive bets came from Canadian rapper, Drake who has placed a bet of $1.5m on the Chiefs to get their 4th SB. Even though the Chiefs are underdogs, the successful completion of the bet would get the rapper a cool $2.3m. Drake cites the reason as the presence of Taylor inside the stadium, which prevents him from betting against Kansas City as Just Jared.

While the regulated books can only offer bets that would be settled on the field, other sites offered bets like the color of clothes Tay-Tay will wear or the color of Gatorade. There have been bets placed on how much time will the Reba McIntire will take to sing the Star-Spangled Banner- Will it be over 90.5 seconds or under 90.5 seconds?

The color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach, puts purple as the favorite color by +275, followed by +325 for green. While betting on who will be the SB MVP is a very common bet, betting on whether that MVP will mention Taylor Swift is not. As it stands, her name being mentioned has +750 odds.

The 49ers will be looking to win their 6th SB and first since 1994 after failing twice since then in the final hurdle. The game is a repeat of the 2019 SB in which the Chiefs rallied from behind to win their first under Andy Reid. They will be looking to repeat that performance and win their 3rd in five years. A win would cement their dynasty.