Deion Sanders Expresses Delight in Doing Commercials With Nick Saban: “I Just Get to be a Kid in the Candy Shop”

Deion Sanders holds profound respect for the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, regarding him as a mentor and feeling humbled in his presence. Their collaboration is commercials brings Coach Prime immense joy, as he cherishes the opportunity to work alongside one of college football’s legendary coaches.

Coach Prime recently expressed his delight while collaborating with Coach Nick Saban for Aflac commercials in a recent interaction with On3. He described the experience as a valuable learning opportunity, making him feel like a child in a candy store.

Deion Sanders Reflects on His Candid Joy in Working with Legendary Coach Nick Saban

Deion Sanders offered insights into filming commercials with Coach Saban, highlighting it as something much more than just a media opportunity. He regards Nick Saban as the preeminent college football coach in history, and working with him is a highlight of his year.

“Honestly this is one of the fondest times of the year when I get to shoot the commercials because I’m with Coach Saban and I just get to be a kid in the candy shop with to me the greatest college football coach that ever lived,” Coach Sanders said, per On3.

Coach Prime’s impact on the Colorado Buffaloes’ program has been extraordinary, as he swiftly doubled their wins within two weeks of his arrival, shining a national spotlight on Boulder. Despite his own success, Sanders continues to seek counsel from a coach with nearly three decades of experience and seven national championships.

He holds these interactions in high esteem during their moments on set. Deion Sanders’ added: “And I just get to bombard him with question after question after questions until he gives me that look like alright now, it’s enough. But I look up to him that much so I love those moments on set.”

Coach Prime’s Admiration for Nick Saban’s Expertise Shines Bright

During the recent Sixty Minutes interview, Deion Snaders humorously deflected the title of the greatest college football coach but later revealed his profound respect for Coach Saban. Sanders cherishes the opportunity to work with Nick Saban, viewing it as a gift.

“I love, and I adore, and I respect and every time I do a commercial with Coach Nick Saban, it’s a gift. Just sitting in his presence and hearing him and throwing something else out there so I could hear his viewpoint in it because he has forgotten more things than I may ever accomplish,” Deion had said.

“So, I am a student, looking up to this wonderful teacher and saying ‘just throw me a crumb of what you know’” Said Deion Sanders while reflecting the amount of respect he holds for the Alabama head coach. He relishes sitting in Saban’s presence, valuing the wisdom and experience the coach imparts. Sanders regards himself as a student, eagerly seeking to absorb even a fraction of Nick Saban’s extensive knowledge.