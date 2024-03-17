Deion Sanders Finally Admits Why He Has a Thing for Jewelry Even Though He Doesn’t Want Kids to Be Flashy

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders visits the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Seahawks at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231130052

Confidence is key, and no one wears it better than Deion Sanders. But he opts to wear something even more eye-catching, which one can often spot dangling from his neck. We are talking about his swanky jewelry, of course. While chunky jewelry has become a regular sight nowadays, Neon Deion was ahead of the curve in the ’90s. From his Gucci bags to Nikes, the former two-way star constantly made headlines.

But is it so different today? If you remember CSU head coach Jay Norvell throwing shade at Deion ahead of their matchup last season for often wearing glasses and hats, you already have your answer. Sanders’ vibrant personality isn’t accepted by many. Nonetheless, during his recent appearance on the Sway’s Universe podcast, Coach Prime finally touched upon why he started sporting flashy jewelry, particularly when he started his NFL journey.

While discussing how youngsters nowadays seem to crave attention, even if it means they have to conceal their real identity with ‘mascara‘ and ‘costumes‘, Sanders asserted that these people are ‘trick or treating’ since they are not who they are supposed to be—”They pretending.” These things are somewhat funny to the Buffaloes‘ head coach, who himself used to rock “neck full of jewelry“. But he had his reasons, as he clarified,

“It’s so funny cause I used to wear neck full of jewelry,” Sanders said. “And I wore it for different reason because in my hood that was looked up in as really being somebody. And I wanted the youngsters to know that you can have all this and not sell dope.“

Sanders wanted to make it clear to the youngsters that slanging dope wasn’t the only path to success. And the period between the ’80s and ’90s, which is known as the crack epidemic, was for sure the perfect opportunity for Sanders to influence the youth.

Deion Sanders Feels That Jewelry Is Only ‘Bait’ Nowadays

After clarifying why Prime Time used to wear so much swanky jewelry around his neck, he then asserted that attention-seekers now sport jewelry just as ‘bait‘. It goes for both men and women, as both sides use these “baits” to attract each other, but after they are successful in swaying someone, they have nothing to sustain them with.

“But now, it ain’t nothing but bait. It’s all it is,” Sanders said during the interview. “The bait — to attract women — to attract guys — to attract people to you, but when you attract them to you, what do you have? What’s going to keep them there?“

While Deion Sanders is known for talking the talk and walking the walk, the spotlight in Buffalo solely isn’t on him. His sons, especially Shedeur Sanders, keep making headlines, often flaunting his lavish life. Just during his recent trip to Miami, the 22-year-old shot-caller unveiled and showcased his shiny bling. The word ‘LEGENDARY’ dangling from the chunky chain, encrusted with a plethora of emeralds, has made a serious dent in Shedeur’s wallet — as much as a house, the jeweler quipped in Shedeur’s vlog from the Magic City.

But is Shedeur’s chain a bait, just like his father described it? Or is it a message to the youngsters that they can reach great heights without bending the wrong way? All we can say is — you be the judge.