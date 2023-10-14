“It Gets People Fired In the NFL”: Colin Cowherd Challenges Aaron Rodgers’ Take On Jordan Love Slow Start

Jordan Love is treading the path of a slow start with the Packers after taking over the reins as the starting QB of the team. Aaron Rodgers seemingly has full confidence in his successor and believes the Packers need to be patient with him. On the contrary, analyst Colin Cowherd has a completely different view of Love.

Colin Cowherd in his latest episode of ‘The Herd,’ Cowherd negated Aaron Rodgers’ take on the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. He stated as much as being patient might be a virtue in itself, it doesn’t really work well in the football business.

Aaron Rodgers Expresses Belief in Packers QB Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers young quarterback, Jordan Love has faced struggles with five interceptions in his last two games. Moreover, he is widely believed to be contributing to the team’s dismal record for the season. This has led the Green Bay Packers to navigate the challenges of having a first-year starter which couldn’t be better understood by former teammate Aaron Rodgers who held the job.

Despite Love’s difficulties Aaron Rodger believes in his potential. In an appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘, Rodgers shared that he had a conversation with Love offering him much-needed advice.

“The important thing as a quarterback is just trying to keep your confidence, not getting into all the bulls***, realize it’s just part of it,” Rodgers said. “There’s gonna be ups and downs in your career, ups and downs in the season. You’ve just got to keep pushing through, be the same guy every day.”

The selection of Jordan Love in the first round was a turning point as he was reportedly left feeling slighted. The situation escalated further by 2021 as the decision to part ways with Nathaniel Hackett alienated Rodgers even more. Consequently, Rodgers transitioned to the New York Jets in 2023. However, he suffered a season-ending Achilles heel injury and was forced to sit out, unfortunately.

Colin Cowherd Counters Aaron Rodgers

Love showed incredible form in his first few weeks, however, it has been a downward trajectory for the Utah State first-round pick. While he was leading the NFL in passer ratings during the first two weeks, he has now fallen to the 28th rank in the season.

He threw six touchdowns without an interception in his first two games, but the past three games have seen him throw just two touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Packers have averaged 17 points in the past three games and Love has completed just 55.6% of his passes, the lowest percentage for any starting quarterback this season.

Cowherd is not as forgiving as Rodgers and chose to counter his call for patience regarding Jordan Love and the Packers. Cowherd highlighted that patience is easy to advocate, but Love has been there for the Packers for a while now.

“I saw this story with Aaron Rodgers yesterday preaching patience to the Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love. It’s always easier to preach patience in somebody else’s building. I like patience. You should have it when you raise children or teach somebody how to play piano but Aaron Rodgers said there’s going to growing pains. Patience is one of those things that sounds great and is useful occasionally, mostly with children. It gets people fired in the NFL.”

Aaron Rodgers‘ faith and composure in Jordan Love’s evolution were praiseworthy, even as he left the Packers. However, Colin Cowherd holds a completely different view. A differing view might contribute to the Packers being in splits as far as Love’s improvement and future with the franchise is concerned.