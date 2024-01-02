Deion Sanders Hater Jason Whitlock Clowns Himself in NSFW Fashion While Trying to Expose the Cruel World of Internet

Jason Whitlock seems to have stepped in wet mud this time around while trying to expose ESPN for the nature of advertisements on their site. Jason is known for making bold points, particularly against Deion Sanders. His criticism of flamboyant personalities came back to haunt him in this NSFW incident. The self-proclaimed Christian sports media personality, Whitlock, stirred social media uproar after expressing surprise at encountering an X-rated ad on his computer while browsing ESPN.

The irony of the situation didn’t escape fans who swiftly roasted Whitlock for the unexpected twist. Whitlock shared a picture displaying the NFL standings alongside a controversial advertisement. Captioning the photo, he questioned the appropriateness, stating, ‘I’m looking at NFL standings on espn.com. This is the ad running above the standings. How is this possible? Appropriate?’

The ad on his screen appeared to promote ‘Funny Happy Birthday‘ cards for ‘him, husband, boyfriend,’ featuring birthday gifts and decorations with X-rated messages. What comes next is hilarious!

Social media users swiftly highlighted that the ad likely appeared based on the user’s search history. The responses reflected a mix of amusement and heckling as this time around Jason had no defense. One user humorously remarked, ‘This is the funniest thing I’ve seen on this site in a long time. Someone explain how ads work now.’ Another chimed in, ‘When he enabled cookies he thought he was getting a treat.‘

Adding to the humor, a user stated, ‘Hours in and there will not be a funnier tweet in 2024.’ Someone humorously commented, ‘You know that comes from your own internet usage.’

Jason Whitlock likely didn’t anticipate the comedic twist. The irony is evident in imagining his pride before posting, expecting NFL fans to rally against ESPN for what he perceived as X-rated ads on their site.

Mina Kimes and Others React to Jason Whitlock’ Unintended Humor

This really serves as a humorous lesson on the unpredictability of online interactions and the potential for unexpected turns, even for those accustomed to making bold statements. The responses extended beyond NFL fans, with various famous personalities joining the trolling train to add to the humor of the situation.

Fellow journalists added a touch of humor, emphasizing the personalized nature of online advertisements based on users’ interests and activities.

American journalist Mina Kimes reacted with an ‘Oh my god‘ in response to Jason Whitlock’s tweet. On a lighter note, a senior reporter at Front Office Sports joked about Jason’s tweet, stating, ‘How dare ESPN serve me business news and Jeep ads! It’s almost like the ad syndicator knows I cover sports biz and I am in the market for a new SUV. Weird.’

As anticipation grew for Jason Whitlock to delete the tweet, he responded to the social media reaction, stating, “18 million views. And aggregated stories connecting this post to my criticism of CBS choosing Taylor Swift over Tua vs Lamar.” He highlighted the extensive engagement and even referred to an article by DailyMail, which was the first to report on his humorous mishap.

Jason Whitlock has never shied away from stirring up controversy. His latest exploits are unlikely to ruffle ESPN. Whitlock has recently also faced criticism for his controversial aim at CBS for choosing to cover the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals over the anticipated matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. It’s no joke to be truthful and authentic like Jason Whitlock, or is it?