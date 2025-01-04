Deion Sanders Hilariously Chooses to Live With Roaches Rather Than Quarantine Himself for 1 Year With His “Worst Ex”

The entire football world got a glimpse of how tense the situation is between Deion Sanders and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, nine years after their messy split. Deion was walking with his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on the field during their Senior Day, but quickly fled the scene when Pilar came to greet the budding athletes. This gave the impression that they were not on good terms. And things have only gotten spicier since.

On Coach Prime’s talk show, ‘We Got Time Today’, his producers added some flair with a new segment called ‘Hood You Rather.’ In this game, Deion and his co-host, Rocsi Diaz, were presented with two different scenarios and had to choose between them.

All was going smoothly until Rocsi pulled out a card with a question so diabolical that she had to pause for a laugh before asking, “Hood you rather quarantine again for one year with your worst ex?”

Before she could finish the question, Deion hilariously stood up and marched off set, shouting, “I ain’t coming back!” He came back, though, with a big smile on his face, probably wondering how his producers from Tubi set him up.

Rosci then continued to finish the question: “Or live in a house infested with roaches. You gotta be with your ex for one year or live with roaches.”

Deion, without missing a beat, responded, “I grew up with them roaches. There ain’t nothing wrong with the roaches.”

The NFL legend shared a clip from that segment on his Instagram with the caption, “‘Hood You Rather’ Rocsi Diaz How they make my questions like they did? Tubi ‘I Got Time Today'”

Coach Prime hasn’t been comfortable sharing the screen, let alone a house, with his ex-wife. Although the show cleverly didn’t name-drop Pilar, considering how things went on Senior Day, one could easily link the question to that.