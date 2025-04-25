“Deion Sanders Is A Little Stressed Out” : LeRoy Butler Reveals Why He Hasn’t Spoken To Coach Prime Of Late

Deion Sanders played college football at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. During his time there, he developed a relationship with safety LeRoy Butler, who eventually became an NFL Hall of Famer like Sanders. The two have remained close friends to this day.

Advertisement

Last night, Sanders, like many others, was hopeful that his son Shedeur would have been drafted in the first round. As the picks went on, Sanders’ name was still uncalled, and led to him not being selected in the first round. This came as a big surprise, as many thought he’d be a lock to be a first-round pick, with many thinking he would be the second quarterback selected.

Butler made an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with host Kay Adams this morning. The two spoke about Sanders’ slide, and Adams asked Butler if he had talked to Deion lately.

“Na, he’s a little stressed out,” Butler said. “I thought it was good to have a good father in your life. When is that bad? I’m shocked by it.”

LeRoy Butler reveals why he hasn’t talked to Deion Sanders lately.@heykayadams | @leap36 pic.twitter.com/hCiqZEhS3S

— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 25, 2025

Butler didn’t choose to elaborate on the cause of Sanders’ stress when speaking to Adams, but probably didn’t want to bother his friend while he waited for his son to be drafted.

Sanders’ stress could stem from multiple factors. It could be due to the negativity circling around his son, Shedeur. A lot of people were criticizing Sanders for falling in the draft. Some blamed his attitude and the way he’s conducted himself as a reason for his fall. Others pointed out that he simply isn’t the best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft.

Sanders could also be stressed about the fact that he will be not coaching his sons next season. Sanders could be wrapped up in the recruiting process and could be dreading the departure of Shedeur and Shilo. At the same time, Sanders has to worry about where his son Shedeur will end up.

The 2025 NFL Draft will continue with the second round beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Sanders family may not have to wait too long to hear Shedeur drafted. Per DraftKings odds, the Cleveland Browns are the favorite to draft Sanders at pick No. 33 with -110 odds.

Do you think the Browns will select Shedeur Sanders with the 33rd overall pick in the NFL Draft?