NFL Analyst Tells Fans to Brace for Another Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game

Despite not playing in the same division, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs play each other pretty much every year in the regular season nowadays. The annual matchup for 2025 just happened last weekend, with Josh Allen and company winning 28-21. Usually, it’s followed by a Chiefs win over the Bills in the postseason.

And despite neither team currently sitting atop their division, Colin Cowherd believes we’ll see the playoff clash again this year. They have played in the regular season every year since 2020, the longest active streak among non-division opponents. The Bills have won five straight in the regular season.

But pity for them, they have also faced the Chiefs in the playoffs in four of the last five years, losing all of them. Cowherd believes the Chiefs, who are 5-4 and not currently in the AFC playoff picture, will come on strong down the stretch, sneak into the postseason, and make a run to the AFC Championship Game for the eighth straight year… where they’ll meet the Bills for the fifth time in six years.

“I believe the winners are Kansas City over the Colts, Baltimore over New England, and Buffalo. So the road teams with the Hall of Fame quarterbacks all win,” Cowherd said on his podcast, The Herd.

Cowherd is breaking down the current playoff picture after substituting the Baltimore Ravens for the injury-plagued Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs for the unreliable Jacksonville Jaguars in this scenario. Those Wild Card weekend results feel pretty reasonable as Cowherd continues onto his hypothetical divisional slate in the AFC.

“Then Kansas City would go to Denver, and I would take Kansas City, and I think I would take Josh Allen over Lamar [Jackson]. So it would be Josh Allen and Mahomes again meeting for the AFC Championship. In Buffalo.”

It would be the third time since 2020 that the Chiefs and Bills met to decide the AFC representative for the Super Bowl. And honestly, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Apart from Lamar Jackson, there aren’t many QBs that could challenge their AFC hegemony right now. Unless Aaron Rodgers turns back the clock for the Steelers even more than he already has this season. But that seems unlikely.

Despite the Bills sitting as the No. 5 seed and the Chiefs sitting on the outside looking in at No. 8, the idea that they both make the AFCCG once again is not far-fetched. Especially if the Chiefs come out of their upcoming bye week and beat the current No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos, who sit at 8-2.