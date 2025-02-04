Shedeur Sanders’ Landing Spots: Analyst Explains Why Colorado QB is “Going to Be a NY Giant”

The Sanders name is set to continue dominating the NFL with former Colorado Buffalo, Shedeur Sanders, seemingly primed to go as a top three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But what team is most likely to get their hands on the QB?

Sanders himself has made numerous hints about his future destination both recently and in the past. At one point in time, he showed off a pair of New York Giants-themed cleats. While visiting AT&T stadium, Sanders teased that “I know I’ll be playing here very soon against the Cowboys.”

With connections to the New York Giants continuing to fuel more speculations, some analysts are beginning to believe that a phone call from Joe Schoen is all but destined for Sanders. NFL Stock Exchange’s Trevor Sikkema, in particular, has asserted that,

“I think Shedeur Sanders is going to be a New York Giant… He met extensively with those three teams that are at the very top of the draft. You also see his interactions with Brian Daboll on the sideline at practices… that does go into it a tiny little bit… I think you guys [the Giants] like him.”

At this point, all signs seem to be pointing towards the Sanders family buying real estate in New York. As Sikkema highlighted, they should be “excited” by the idea.

Citing the extensive time spent in various meetings and sideline conversations, Sikkema’s prediction indicates that a motivated Giant’s team president is willing to spend the capital on Sanders.

“John Mara is pissed off right now, he wants to win… The way I saw the coaching staff of the Giants interact with Shedeur, when he was on the sidelines, knowing that they met for a long time, hearing that they’ve done a lot of extensive work on him…

Sikkema’s prediction seems to align with the consensus as well, as ESPN’s Mel Kiper has projected Sanders to be selected with the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

Calling it “The best-case scenario for the Giants,” Kiper believes drafting the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner is the only way the franchise can “do something to clean up one of the worst passing games in the league.”

Detailed look at Shedeur Sanders’ custom New York Giants Nike cleats 🔴🔵 Should the Giants draft him? 🤔 📸: nomad_customs https://t.co/92Pk7CKW43 pic.twitter.com/iU1IjlQpy4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 28, 2024

The Giants aren’t a glamorous franchise at this point in time, but they will be able to provide Sanders with one of the best-receiving threats in the NFL today, Malik Nabers.

Despite being forced to field catches from some of the most mediocre passers in the league, such as Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, Nabers was still able to produce 109 receptions for 1,204 receiving yards as a rookie.

There may not be much else surrounding Nabers, but it’s a start, nonetheless. At this point in time the only surprise would likely come from the Giants feeling forced to trade up into the top two in order to secure him, otherwise, the next era of the Prime Time show is all but guaranteed to take place in New York City next season.