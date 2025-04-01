Deion Sanders Jr. Believes Coach Prime Will “Get Mad” at Him But Spare Travis Hunter and Shedeur for Stealing His Shoes

Known to be a trickster both on and off the field, Travis Hunter certainly appears to have a pair of sticky fingers. After snagging 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions throughout the 2024 regular season, the dynamic dual-threat has now admitted to snaking his fair share of material items as well.

Advertisement

Having previously admitted to taking a pair of Deion Sanders’ shoes from his office, Hunter also managed to grab a set off of one of the NBA’s premiere talents, Ja Morant. The superstar draft prospect is a natural at grabbing things.

While Coach Prime has shown a willingness to look the other way when it comes to Hunter’s antics, the same can not be said for his son, Deion Sanders Jr. In the latest installment of the families Well Off Media YouTube series, Junior admitted that his father is “going to be mad as hell” when he notices that his own son is rocking his shoes.

“I didn’t ask him to wear these. But, at the same time, everybody else steal shoes and he don’t get mad at them. You’re not gonna not get mad at Travis and Shedeur and then get mad at me. That don’t make sense. If he do, that’s some h*e sh*t.”

Thankfully for Coach Prime, his son seemed to be in a kind mood, noting, “He just made $54 million, so Imma be nice to him.” When it came time for the two to eventually cross paths, Junior elected to go ahead and notify his pops about the shoes.

As Shedeur cried out, “How can you steal something from yo daddy?” the NFL hall of famer seemed to take it in stride. Highlighting that his son was more worried about the shoes than fulfilling his media obligations, the former Atlanta Falcon jokingly pleaded with his son to change his thieving ways.

“Dog, you gotta stop. You gotta stop though. Boy you gotta stop. Why did you go to the school and get those but you ain’t put no post up? You better post something!”

After Junior began to stutter in response to his dad’s callout, Prime flashed a huge smile before continuing on with the rest of his party. Suffice to say, his son will likely think twice about his priorities before going after the next pair of shoes.

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes will now likely turn his attention towards the fallout of the NCAA oversight committee ruling against his request for a springtime exhibition game against the Syracuse Orange. As he continues to prepare his herd for the upcoming 2025 regular season, Sanders will now have to go it alone, as this will be his first season calling plays with someone other than his son at the QB position.

Thankfully, there’s a plethora of NFL legends sprinkled throughout his coaching staff that can help to ensure the program fields a quality product in the fall.