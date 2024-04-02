mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi’s Wholesome Easter Message for Grandkids Is Winning Hearts All Over the Internet

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Patrick Mahomes' Mother Randi's Wholesome Easter Message for Grandkids Is Winning Hearts All Over the Internet

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Randi, Bronze, and Sterling
Credit – Instagram @brittanylynne and @randimahomes

Over the past few years, the Mahomes clan has gotten bigger and even more adorable. Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their son, Bronze, in November 2022, and daughter, Sterling, in February 2021. And the one person really feeling the love for this growing family is Patrick’s mother, Randi, who recently celebrated Easter with the little ones.

Randi joined Patrick, Brittany, and others in Kansas City to celebrate the Spring festival, and let’s just say, it was actually Sterling and Bronzo, who stole the show. The awestruck grandma blessed us fans with a heartwarming picture of the two sharing a warm hug in the spirit of Easter. The caption she added with the photo sums it up perfectly:

True story when they say Grandkids are the best!!! These two make my heart so happy. ❤️ #Easter”

As soon as the picture surfaced online, hundreds of fans flocked to the comment section to shower love and praise on the adorable duo. A few even couldn’t help but admire their curls, expressing that Mahomes’ genes have already started to show. Brittany also shared her love with three white hearts emojis. Uncle Jackson chimed in too, writing, “pure joyyyyy [Face with Heart Eyes emoji]”. See for yourselves:

So, it’s safe to say that Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, had quite a bit of fun during Easter. However, amidst all the celebrations, the one person she misses the most is her later mother, Debbie Bates.

Randi Mahomes Shares a Never-Seen-Before Picture of Her Mother on Easter

According to Marca, Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates, took her last breath on April 5, 2023, after a series of health problems. Initially, Randi struggled to cope with the untimely departure of her beloved mother, and even a year later, the event planner still feels the void left behind. But amidst the Easter celebrations, she remembers the good times, sharing one of those cherished memories on her Instagram story—a throwback picture from her childhood, celebrating the Spring festival with her mother. She inked a note as well with the snapshot that read,

Easter with my momma. She is forever missed. Love you always.

As the 2024 NFL season inches closer, we will soon see the Mahomes clan hanging out on the sidelines, cheering for their Super Bowl champ. Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly appreciate all the support he can get, especially as he sets his eyes on the three-peat, a feat never achieved in NFL history.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza, or "Rocky," is an NFL editor for the SportsRush. Although his love for football began with Tom Brady, he’s now a devoted fan of Jalen Hurts and is keeping his fingers crossed for the first ring. When asked how he remains loyal to the Eagles, he channels his inner Jim from The Office and responds, 'On a wing and a prayer.' Much like his love for football, Rocky is a dedicated cinephile with an impressive amount of screen time. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva’.

Read more from Samnur Reza

Share this article

Don’t miss these