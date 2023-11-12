Deion Sanders Paid Tribute To Army Veterans On Veterans Day From the Sidelines During Colorado Vs Arizona Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) failed to clinch another win as they lost to the Arizona Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12). CU has now lost four games in a row. However, Deion Sanders made sure to give Army veterans the respect that they deserved from the Boulder sidelines during the game.

It’s never simple when it comes to Coach Prime. Sanders made a respectful gesture towards the veterans of the nation by donning a camouflaged sweatshirt along with an army-themed hat throughout the entire matchup. It’s safe to say that Colorado’s head coach’s liking for the armed forces is evident in his military-style coaching and is inspired by their discipline and commitment to the nation.

Deion Sanders, with his trademark flair, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with photos of himself on the sidelines with the army ensemble during the Colorado vs. Arizona game. The post caption read,

“Thank you @cubuffsfootball fans for selling every home game out this season. We came up short in the end but u were there in support until the end. Love ya 2 Life. Thank u all for your Consistency. #CoachPrime.”

However, amidst his post and tribute, the disappointment echoed among fans as the Colorado Buffaloes faced another defeat. The team, which started the season with a three-game winning streak, struggled to maintain momentum.

Even After Four Straight Losses, Fans Still Stand With Deion Sanders

Despite the setbacks, fan comments on the post were full of support for Coach Prime and the team. Expressions like “WE BELIEVE! Then. Now. Always,” highlighted the deep connection fans feel with the Colorado program. Other fans also commented with cheerfulness and appreciation.

Deion’s son, QB Shedeur Sanders, and star WR Travis Hunter have played their hearts out throughout the season. Shedeur in particular has raked in impressive stats, including 2882 yards, a 70.1% completion rate, and 24 passing TDs. However, Shedeur has been sacked 45 times during the season due to the struggling O-line.

However, the challenges were evident, with the team’s defense facing hurdles in many instances, especially against the Stanford Cardinal. Even though the team struggled this season working under a new philosophy, the Colorado followers feel an air of belief. The influence of Deion Sanders remains central, thus leaving fans hopeful for the future. New recruitments and Deion’s announcement of Shedeur’s appearance in the 2025 draft have added hope. Let’s hope the end of the season is as explosive for them as the start.